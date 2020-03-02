Madeira trio play their part as Devon ladies win South West Counties league title

Madeira trio play their part as Devon ladies wrap up South West Counties League title

Three Madeira ladies played for Devon in the South West Counties League against Somerset at Isca, writes Jean Healey.

This particular fixture was the final one of the Devon county indoor season and the three, Janine Orchard, Deirdre Norman and Jan Roberts, played their part as Devon defeated Somerset on five of the six rinks that were played.

What's more, the final game win confirms Devon as league winners!

Devon County Indoor Bowling Association Vice Presidents organisation brought a team of men from various clubs around Devon for a friendly match at Madeira.

Leighton Burston with John Hopkins, Martin Creed and Ian Munro, showed little mercy on their opponents, powering their way into 29 shots to one lead - and that was by the halfway mark! Indeed, they continued their dominance to such a degree that their opponents could only muster seven shots the whole game!

The other two rinks also won but by smaller margins.

Dave Moody, Alan Porter, David Hitt, Vic Doidge were only two ahead at 18 ends before scoring on each of the last three ends to wrap up a 20-15 success.

Chris Reed, Jim Minto, Brian Poulter, Geoff Furminger were down for most of their game before a four on the penultimate end brought them level and they then went on to seal a single shot win at 16-15.

Everyone enjoyed a full tea of sandwiches and cake afterwards which was a perfect wat to bring to a close, a terrific afternoon of friendly bowls.

Madeira ventured across to play a three-rink mixed friendly at Honiton where the team suffered mixed fortunes!

There was just the one successful rink and that was the one of Ray Parker, Margaret Humphrey, Mike Norman, Jean Healey, who had a close game all the way through and edged ahead over the three ends to claim a single shot win at 19-18.

Four ladies' triples then went to Torbay and won by the narrowest of margins, winning three of the four contests that were played.

Jenny Charles, Margaret Mahon, Diana Cantor won 17-10 while the rink of Lin Halpin, Janet Grundy and Penny Preece were well ahead at the halfway stage of their encounter, but Torbay almost caught them up, taking the honours on six of the ends, but the Madeira trio held their nerve to claim a thrilling 17-15 success.

Jenny Smith, Eileen Burston, Glynis Byrn, had a close game, being level 17-17 with one end to go, but then took two shots to finish 19-17. As rink three suffered a 10-shot success it closed up the overall scores, but Madeira prevailed to secure a 62-61 success.

Madeira ladies then met Sidmouth triples at home. This is a match that is always played in a wonderfully friendly atmosphere and this latest meeting was no different. Many of the games were close, but the overall honours went to Sidmouth and the Madeira bowlers look forward to the re-match in March.

Coaching continues every Friday evening at the club, running from 4.30pm through to 6pm.

At these sessions all equipment is provided, and friendly introduction and instruction given by qualified coaches.

Anyone interested should initially contact the club membership secretary David Tucker on 01395 266310 for more information.