Madeira trio into National Over-50s Triples area semi-finals where Sidmouth await

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Competing in the National Over 50s Triples, Catherine King, Janine Orchard and Jan Roberts once again won against a Sidmouth team, 27-7, writes Jean Healey.

The next round is the area semi-final on a neutral green against another team from Sidmouth.

In the Lane Trophy, played against Plymouth, both home teams had good wins; Jean Healey, Jude Latta, Margaret Humphrey by a margin of 21-7, and Val Allam, Gloria Taylor, Carol Hyett by five shots.

Val was level at 14 ends and managed another five to clinch the game.

The away teams travelled to Plymouth to win on one rink – Jean Rainton, Freda, Fay Hughes, 22-15 – but lost one and a good result for eight points.

The men’s Interclub team did not fare so well against Plymouth A, sadly losing on three out of the four rinks, again home and away. A friendly match against Chagford, who do not have their own indoor rinks, resulted in big wins by Madeira on all three rinks, but all had an enjoyable game amongst friends.

In a closely fought game against Axminster at home, only Ian Munro’s rinks won by three, the other two rinks losing by six and two, contributing to an overall loss 40 -45.

Axminster are opponents several times during the season so maybe better luck next time.

When the next match due against Chudleigh was cancelled, a quick rearrangement gave 18 members a friendly internal triples game to enjoy.

Snow then cancelled a ladies’ match against Honiton, who unfortunately had more snow to travel through than appeared at Exmouth.

Last, but not least, the ladies competed in the next round of the Lacemakers County Top Club against Torquay United over five disciplines, two wood singles, pairs, and triples at the challengers’ club, and four wood singles and triples played at Madeira. Janine Orchard won the four wood singles, and away at Torquay Sue Harriott and Christine Macaulay won the pairs, but Torquay came out the winners with the score being 3-2 and they now go through to the next round.