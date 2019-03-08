Madeira trio crowned Devon triples champions - now they target national title

Madeira trio Jan Roberts, Catherine King, and Janine Orchard, who have qualified for the antional finals at Nottingham in April. Pictuire MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira played three friendly matches over the past week, writes Jean Healey.

Madeira bowler Dee Williams, who was edged out in the semi-finals of the two-wood singles County FInals by Torquay United bowler Charlotte Aspinall. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The first was against Topsham, a strong outdoor club but without indoor greens, so there were some high scores.

David Bagnall with Janet Grundy, Lyn Hambly and Keith Prew had the highest score, only allowing their opponents to win on six ends.

Chris Price, Dee Williams, Graham Ellis and Janet Allen also scored well, taking five on two ends, which makes such a difference.

The match away to Mid Devon at Tiverton proved more difficult with two teams winning and one losing to a final score of 60-56, just winning by four.

Angela Denner’s team of Bob Humphrey, Lyn Hambly and Chris Reed only gave away seven ends, winning 25-12, which cancelled out the losing rink of 11-24, so Dave Macaulay’s team needed to go ahead for the match to be won – which they did, being level on the 18th end and pulling away to win by the required four.

Newton Abbot then came to Exmouth and they did manage to win on one rink 13-26, but vice captain Chris Price, with Susie Roughton, Mavis Prew and Geoff Furminger cancelled out that score at 27-8, and Bob Finch, Keith Prew, Angela Bolt and Myra Furminger won 22-10, which brought a final score 62-44 to Madeira.

At the weekend, the ladies’ county finals started at Honiton where Dee Williams played in the semi-finals of the unbadged two-wood singles, but met a steady player from Torquay United, Charlotte Aspinall, who then went on to win the final.

This was followed by the County finals for the triples, which Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard had steadily bowled their way through the rounds over the last few weeks.

Jan, Cathy and Janine continued to steadily bowl their way through to beat the South Hams team by 24-11. After two ends were killed and replayed it was a long match of three-and-a-half hours, but South Hams had to concede on the 17th end.

Now the same trio of Devon champions look ahead to also going to National Finals at Northampton on April 9.