Madeira trio book national finals berth at Nottingham

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira Bowls Club certainly caters for all levels of bowling, so, after last week’s news of the competition for new bowlers, this week brings news of the success for some long standing – and very talented – bowlers, writes Jean Healey.

Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard, playing in the Area Final of Over-50s ladies Triples, were in action at Mid Devon where they defeated a triple from Kingsley, who are, of course, Westward Ho based.

The Madeira three will now contest the national finals being held at Nottingham on Monday, April 8.

The final league match for the Lane Trophy team brought no joy. The side, which was forced into a number of changes, sadly went down on all rinks, although Fay Hughes, Freda Relph and Myra Furminger were only beaten by a margin of two shots – and that was on the final end!

In the last Foxlands game against a very strong Isca, only one team managed a win.

The successful quartet was Sue Harriott’s team, as she, along with Chris Macaulay, Carol Hyett and Dee Norman, got an early lead with a seven and went on to win 22-16 and bank two much-needed points.

Within the club, men’s captain David Hitt chose a mixed triples team for the meeting with the vice-captain’s [Chris Price] for a contest that saw two sets of nine ends played.

After being all square at one set each over three rinks, it was found that they all had to play a tie break, which somehow resulted in decisive wins for the vice-captain’s team – but a great fun afternoon was enjoyed by all.

There was a visit of three rinks from Chardstock, a club almost on the Somerset border and without indoor rinks.

One visiting rink was briefly ahead and then only one shot behind at 14 ends, but Bob Finch and his team soon picked up again to win well. All Madeira rinks won and will look forward to meeting again, maybe on the outdoor rinks. In a mixed match away at Dawlish there was an unusual result of a 52-52 tie and, adding to the unusual nature of the match, each rink also drew! Rinks two and three finished first and everyone waited to watch the finish on rink one and that turned out to be a real ‘nail-biter’ for the whole match.

At the close of the 20th end Dawlish were leading 15-14 with two in the head, but Martin Clook managed to save one and skip Geoff Furminger came in to take the shot with his second wood. So all three rinks were drawn, which was a most unusual outcome.