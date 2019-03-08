Madeira trio are runners-up in Over-50s ladies' triples national final

The madeira triple, who were runners up in the Over-50s national finals. Picture MBC Archant

Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard travelled to Nottingham to compete in the National Championships, playing in the Over-50s Ladies’ Triples.

In their opening match, a first round encounter with a trio from Tetbury, they won 14-11.

That set them up with an evening quarter-final tie against a threesome from Harrogate and again they were successful, winning 21-13.

After a night's rest they were back in action the following morning with a semi-final against South Forest, who they defeated 22-15 to book a place in the national final!

In the final, the Madeira triple were up against a trip from Riverain, a large club from Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

It certainly seemed as if most of the Madeira members back in Exmouth, amongst many others, were watching the EIBA website to keep abreast with the score.

An exciting match ensued, which went to 16-all on the final end with Riverain just winning by the narrowest of margins – a single shot.

Many congratulations to Jan, Catherine, and Janine, on what represents a wonderful effort!