Madeira teams in national finals action at Leamington Spa

PUBLISHED: 20:36 14 August 2019

Madeira bowler Richard Prince (right) receives Bowls Devon County Badge at Bridport. Picture MADEIRA BOWS CLUB

Madeira bowler Richard Prince (right) receives Bowls Devon County Badge at Bridport. Picture MADEIRA BOWS CLUB

Madeira teams were in action at the national finals held at Leamington Spa, writes Jenny Smith.

Madeira men in action during their County Trophy success over New Plymouth. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUBMadeira men in action during their County Trophy success over New Plymouth. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Teams contested both the senior men's four and the ladies major triples. The senior fours team of Martyn Eveleigh, Cliff Skinner, Terry Reardon and Bill Davis, representing Devon, saw off first Huntingdon and then Hereford to reach the quarter-finals where they were beaten by a Worcester side that were ultimately the competition runners-up to Berkshire.

It is certainly a great effort from the men to finish in then last eight of such a prestigious national competition.

However, there was disappointment for the team in the ladies triples with Jacky Howle, Janine Orchard and Jan Roberts losing in the preliminary round against Lancashire. Good luck to both when they play in the Bowls Devon Finals.

Another highlight of the past week was the news that Richard Prince was presented with his well-deserved County Badge at Bridport BC when playing for the county against Dorset.

The badge was presented to him by Bowls Devon Senior vice-captain, Rob Dowdell (Buckfastleigh).

