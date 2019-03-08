Madeira team set for quarter-final meeting with New Plymouth

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the winners of the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition, Madeira. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira men continue their successful run in their representative competitions and leagues, writes Jenny Smith.

The last of the section two, County Trophy games, were played on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday involved a visit from Feniton and Madeira won three out of the four rinks on their way to an overall victory.

On Thursday, Ottery St Mary visited, and this time the rinks scores were 2-2, but Madeira won overall with a shot difference of nine.

The rink consisting of Andy Lock, Martin Langford, Graham Clarkson and Ian Thomson went from the dark side on Tuesday, when they were the only losing rink, to the bright lights on Thursday, winning 31-12.

Madeira having won the section, now meet New Plymouth in the quarter-finals being played at Madeira on August 11.

Also on Thursday, a further four rinks of men played in the EDL against Belmont with both teams winning two rinks, each with scores of 75 all, so the match was a draw.

Andy Lock's successful run in the Bowl Devon men's Over-60s singles came to end when he was beaten in the section final by fellow club member Martyn Eveleigh. The match, played at Seaton, was won 21-17 by Martyn.

Some of Madeira's newer lady bowlers have been doing well in the Bowls Devon ladies' unbadged competitions. In the unbadged pairs, at Ottery St Mary, Debbie Cole and Mary Solway won their first game but lost the second match. On the same day, playing at Feniton, four Madeira pairs played, and knocked out, each other!

Glynis Bryn and Diana Cantor had a close game to beat Jude Latta and Carol Hyett while Janet Grundy and Lin Hambly beat Hilary Bird and Ann Doidge and then went on to beat Glynis and Diana for a place in the section semi-final, which was played at Ottery on Sunday.

In that final the Madeira pair were unfortunate to lose to Rosie Pratt and Ann Dredge by one on the last end!

Hilary Bird, having done well to reach the section final of the unbadged singles, unfortunately lost to Ann Dredge when this was played on Tuesday.