Madeira suffer a mixed bag of results in friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira played friendly matches over the past week with the nett outcome being a bag of mixed results, writes Jean Healey.

First up was a match against Chudleigh, who do not have indoor facilities.

Ian Munro, John Sweetman, Myra Furminger and Penny Preece were ahead all the way through until Chudleigh took a four and then a three to draw level before a one on the final end to depart quite happy to have won on one rink.

Three Madeira players were loaned to Chudleigh to ensure full rinks could play, but Bob Finch, Susie Roughton, Roger Brown and Val Allam, showed no mercy, winning 32-7, and Jenny Charles' team also won 21-11, giving an overall score of 69-25, but an enjoyable afternoon of friendly bowls for all.

The ladies then took three rinks to Dawlish for the next friendly, unfortunately losing on all three rinks after a poor start, although Val Allam, Jan Worfold, Sue Lampey and Lin Hambly only lost by two.

Carole Worth, Sandie Worcester, Sue Long and Jean Healey, were behind all the first half, but managed to pull up to be 20-20 on the penultimate end, but sadly losing on the last one.

Isca were next and they pitched up with three ladies' triples and won on each one of them! Brenda Marks, Margeret Mahon and Susie Roughton had a close competitive game until the 12th end when Isca pulled ahead to win.

Joan Mansell, Janet Grundy and Fay Hughes were even closer staying ahead until the last three ends when a six and a two saw Isca take the game with a 19-18 score.

In a mixed match against Exonia, the other Exeter indoor club, the three Madeira rinks fared no better, despite a late comeback in the last few ends.

The men then took three rinks of triples to Tiverton to meet Mid Devon, but they too found strong opposition.

Ray Parker, Jim Minto and Richard Taylor had a good start; however, the opposition gradually crept up to almost win, but a one scored by the home team on the final end ensured an even draw, the best result of the match.