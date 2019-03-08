Advanced search

Madeira see off Ottery St Mary in entertaining triples meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:13 13 November 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Madeira men played triples against Ottery St Mary, who do not have indoor rinks, and the afternoon resulted in massive wins on two of the Madeira rinks, the highest being Leighton Burston with Keith Weeks, Graham Cottey, who secured a 29-shot success, writes Jean Healey.

Vic Doidge, Dennis Huntley and Danny Doran almost lost, but taking 11 shots on the last four ends saw them to an 18-16 victory.

In the men's Over-60s National Double rinks, Cliff Skinner, Leigthton Burston, Graham Clarkson and Mike Gorman were well ahead after 12 ends, but Isca gradually crept up to a draw, Madeira's only near success in the two matches, home and away, to both Isca and the long journey to Carnmoggan in Cornwall.

The men's match against DCIBA Vice President's team from all over Devon resulted in an overall loss of 57 shots to 68 for Madeira, this despite them winning two of the three rinks!

Danny Doran, John Sweetman, John Hopkins and Bob Burch were ahead all the way, winning comfortably by 10 shots.

David Bagnall, Mike Norman, Mike Holmes and Chris Price had a closer game and were just a single shot ahead on the 16th end, but they prevailed to ultimately win by four shots.

Another friendly match was against Feniton, who also do not have indoor rinks, but do have several members who spend the winter playing indoors at Exeter or Honiton clubs.

However, Madeira still won overall on all three rinks, the highest score going to Leighton Burston, Graham Ellis, Sandie Worcester and Jean Healey, at 21-5. The overall final score was one of 65-38, but it was another afternoon of happy bowling and friendship where scores are immaterial.

