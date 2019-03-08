Madeira's outdoor campaign starts with a 'splash' and a chorus of 'April Showers'

Madeira's 2019 outdoor season captains, Lyn Eveleigh and Danny Doran. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira’s 2019 season got underway last Thursday with a splash and to choruses of ‘April Showers’, writes Jenny Smith.

Bowls Devon Ladies President Margaret Jones (fourth from the left) with eight new County Badgeholders, including Madeira’s Lin Halpin and See Williams (fifth and seventh from the left). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS Bowls Devon Ladies President Margaret Jones (fourth from the left) with eight new County Badgeholders, including Madeira’s Lin Halpin and See Williams (fifth and seventh from the left). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS

After the lovely warm spring, bowling weather returned to type last week and the President's Drive was played at least for the first half in cold winds and icy showers.

However, spirits were high and the event was well supported with the drive taking place on nine rinks, over 70 members taking part, some experiencing playing outside for the first time.

President Jacky Howle provided a delicious and welcome tea for those taking part and her invited guests, senior past playing members.

The winning team of Lin Halpin, Debbie Cole, John Sweetman and the men's vice captain, Brian Poulter, were presented with bottles of wine by the President and those who won the wooden spoon, and shall remain nameless, were delighted with their jelly babies.

Madeira members at the start of the 2019 outdoor season. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Madeira members at the start of the 2019 outdoor season. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

On Saturday, the Open Day, 'Hurricane Hannah' did her worst, albeit with some sunshine!

The winds were atrocious so the coaching team running the event were pleased to see as many people as they did trying out the sport of lawn bowls outside for the first time.

They were particularly delighted to welcome a seven-year-old girl Erin, who has trained indoors, but did well in the great outdoors. Madeira members look forward to welcoming some new members when training starts in the coming weeks.

The highlight of the week was on Sunday when Bowls Devon Lady President Margaret Jones brought eight rinks to play a ladies-only fixture.

The winners of the Madeira President's Day Opening Drive, vice captain Brian Poulter, Lin Halpin, Debbie Cole and John Sweetman. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB The winners of the Madeira President's Day Opening Drive, vice captain Brian Poulter, Lin Halpin, Debbie Cole and John Sweetman. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

It was an important day for Madeira's Lin Halpin and Dee Williams who were among the eight bowlers from throughout the County presented with their well-earned County Badges.

It was a challenge for Madeira ladies with so many strong county bowlers playing for Devon, but Captain Lyn Eveleigh led from the front with the only winning rink for the home team.

Playing with Madeira President Jacky Howle as skip, Jan Roberts as lead and Maureen Willis at three, her team did well to win by 22 shots to 13.

The afternoon was played in the best spirit of the game and much enjoyed by all taking part, as was the delicious afternoon tea.