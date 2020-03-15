Madeira's indoor season curtailed by corona virus

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

The corona virus crisis led to many local sporting events being cancelled over the weekend and now comes news that bowls has also been hit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Madeira Bowls Club have announced that, owing to the on-going corona virus situation, all friendly matches have now been cancelled as have several county competition fixtures including the Lacemakers Top Club competition final in which Madeira were due to meet Honiton in the final.

That match will now be played later in the year when the next indoor season will get underway, hopefully in Autumn.

There must now be some doubt about the start of a new outdoor season which traditionally gets underway in April.

Make sure of your copy of the EXMOUTH JOURNAL this week for the latest news round up from Madeira, a report that includes news of success in the Foxlands competition.