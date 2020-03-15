Advanced search

Madeira's indoor season curtailed by corona virus

PUBLISHED: 18:39 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 15 March 2020

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

The corona virus crisis led to many local sporting events being cancelled over the weekend and now comes news that bowls has also been hit.

Madeira Bowls Club have announced that, owing to the on-going corona virus situation, all friendly matches have now been cancelled as have several county competition fixtures including the Lacemakers Top Club competition final in which Madeira were due to meet Honiton in the final.

That match will now be played later in the year when the next indoor season will get underway, hopefully in Autumn.

There must now be some doubt about the start of a new outdoor season which traditionally gets underway in April.

Make sure of your copy of the EXMOUTH JOURNAL this week for the latest news round up from Madeira, a report that includes news of success in the Foxlands competition.

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira’s indoor season curtailed by corona virus

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

Geran try double before Meadows penalty see Cockles to superb win over Weston

Action from the Cockles home win over Weston-super-Mare. Picture ERFC

Otterton chalk up seventh successive league win

Otterton at home to Beer Albion. Ref shsp 35 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry Ife

Draper strikes as Town Under-16s are edged out

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum
Drive 24