Madeira's indoor bowlers bring another season to a close

PUBLISHED: 13:06 23 April 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

During the final week of indoor bowling there was an interesting match against Nomads Mixed Bowling Association, which has no fixed base or club premises, and its members come from all over the South West of England, writes Jean Healey.

The Nomads aim to promote and foster the game of flat green bowls and they play for enjoyment, companionship and to help those less fortunate than themselves.

Rink fees are reduced and a raffle is held with the proceeds donated to worthy causes nominated by the members.

Madeira remained friendly as the home team won one rink, lost another, and drew one.

Bob Finch's team of the ladies' captain, Margaret Humphrey, Sandie Worcester, and the men's vice captain, Chris Price, won 23-16, but the overall score gave Nomads a 67-63 victory.

The final friendly ladies match was away against Sidmouth when the ladies had a resounding win by all three triples, particularly pleasing for Captain Margaret who recalled only losing season's matches against this club.

Glynis Byrn, vice captain Penny Preece, and skip Dee Norman, had the highest score only allowing their opponents to score six.

Two internal club fun matches brought the curtain down on the indoor season. The men's outdoor captain, Danny Doran, met the men's indoor captain in a game of good spirit, good fun, and a good afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Maundy Thursday saw the final game played in two sets of 10 ends played on three rinks, with a final end if required.

Two teams were level at one set each, and were required to play that end which proved more exciting.

This was followed by a tea of hot cross buns and miniature Easter eggs provided by the captains, as they said their thanks and farewell to their roles, relinquishing it for the next season.

The previous evening more than 60 people enjoyed a celebratory dinner at the Manor Hotel, where many touring sides stay, which was an enjoyable end to another thoroughly enjoyable season.

The outdoor season commences this coming Thursday (April 25) with the Opening Drive hosted by club president Jacky Howle.

