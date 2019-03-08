Madeira's Danny Doran's Captains Day proves a big hit

Action from the visit of Devon Patrons to Madeira Bowls Club. Picture: MBC Archant

There have been several highlights as the Madeira outdoor season draws to a close, writes Jenny Smith.

Danny Doran's Captain's Day was much enjoyed by all and a sum of £120 was raised for the Captain's Charity - SCOPE.

Vic Doidge won the spider and so bagged the bottle of whisky while Dave Moody skipped the winning rink with plus 13 shots, the drive having been played as three mini games of six ends, with members of the teams playing in a different position each time. Captain Danny provided members with a slap-up tea and appreciated the help of Joan Mansell and Jean Healey.

Bowls Devon President, Tony Howle, was pleased to welcome the DCIBA President and his team to Madeira, his home club, for a friendly fixture.

The two presidents meet up twice a year, once indoors and once outdoors. This year the indoor fixture was played in February and was won by Tony Howle's team and he was again pleased to win the outdoor return match by plus 13 shots, the first time in at least 20 years that the Bowls Devon President has won both matches!

Bowlers came from all over Devon, but Tony was supported by a Madeira team with Bob Burch at lead, Tony at two, Madeira captain Danny Doran at three and Colin Healy as skip and he was pleased with their plus nine shots win.

Last weekend, and in wonderful mid-September weather, ladies pairs from 11 different clubs played in the Madeira Open Ladies Pairs Tournament.

There was some terrific bowls on show and the overall winners were Pat Edmonds Brown and Pat Smith from Chudleigh who won all four of their matches with a shot difference of 33.

The runners-up were Sue Risdon and Sue Cridland from Uffculme/ Taunton Deane, who had been equal top after three sessions, but lost out in the final round to the winners.

Also last weekend, Dave Clarbull and Graham Clarkson played in the final of the Bowls Devon Unbadged Pairs at Culm Vale, but were left disappointed as they went down by the narrowest or margins, a single shot!

Well done to them for getting to the final.