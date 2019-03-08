Madeira's Danny Doran bows out as captain with win against Ottery St Mary

Bowls Archant

Heavy showers and strong winds were battled by the bowlers of Madeira and Ottery St Mary as a four rinks friendly was contested, writes Jenny Smith.

The home team, with Danny Doran playing his last game as captain, finished the season with a fifth win in a row of plus 35 shots with Charles Darke playing with John Spearing, Margaret Mahon and Bob Finch the highest winning rink with plus 18.

Alongside the last game of the outdoor season, Madeira held an Open Day for the start of the indoor season.

The organisers, the coaching team and the indoor committees, were delighted with the response to their advertisements.

Among the good number of prospective new bowlers were three experienced bowlers who have already applied to join but most others seemed very keen to attend the first session of coaching which starts on Friday, September 27, running from 4.30pm to 6pm. The first session is free and anyone who missed the Open Day, but would like to try out the sport of bowls will be made very welcom