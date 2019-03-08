Madeira bowlers in fine form as outdoor season comes to an end

The final week of the outdoor season at Madeira saw six friendly fixtures played, all at home, writes Jenny Smith.

Bridport were the Monday visitors for a six mixed triples teams fixture which they won by 108 shots to 97.

Both teams won two rinks, lost two rinks and two were drawn. Carole Worth and her team of John Spearing and David Bagnall achieved the best result for the home team of plus 15 shots.

On Tuesday, touring team Mylor Bridge who are based on the Fal Estuary, brought six mixed rinks to Madeira as part of their tour of East Devon, the game being played five years and one day since their last visit.

It was a most enjoyable afternoon with the game going to the home team this time by plus 37 shots.

Joan Mansell and her team of Chris Fox, Keith Weeks and Vic Doidge did a lot towards this win with their plus 24 shots, although the home team won four out of the 6 rinks.

On Wednesday it was good to see both greens in use when Bowls Devon Patrons brought 11 rinks to Madeira.

Chairman Margaret Shillabear had brought teams from all over Devon for their last match of the season.

The home team did well to win on seven rinks and overall by plus 25 shots with two teams vying for best performance - Angela Denner and Carole Worth and their teams both achieved impressive plus 15s.

Dawlish Marina came on Thursday for what turned out to be a closely fought encounter each club winning two games each.

However, Madeira emerged the winners with plus five shots. Club chairman, Peter Harvey, playing with Debbie Fox, David Bagnall and Angela Denner achieved the best shot difference of the day of plus 15.

By Friday, the weather was on the turn.

The sun still shone brightly but what seemed like a full gale made bowling very challenging particularly as the green was running very fast.

Wellington brought six mixed triples teams and all enjoyed trying to beat the wind.

It was another good win for the home team of plus 49 shots, with Gordon Medlock playing with Margaret Mahon and Sue Lampey coming out top with plus 14.