Madeira’s 83rd Open Tournament would have been played this week!

Action from the 2019 Madeira Tournament. Picture; JUDE LATTA Archant

As the sporting world continues to suffer under the cloud of the Coronavirus pandemic, local clubs are unable to hold their biggest annual source of income.

The winners of the 2019 Madeira Tournament Open Triples competition. Picture; JUDE LATTA The winners of the 2019 Madeira Tournament Open Triples competition. Picture; JUDE LATTA

Each year the week-long Madeira Bowls Club Tournament brings lots of bowling – and non-bowling – folk into the Town, but sadly, the 2020 version, which would also have been the 83rd Madeira Open Tournament, has bene unable to take place owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week would have seen the Madeira greens full of bowlers from all over, all competing for the various titles that are played for each year.

The2020 Tournament was cancelled back in April and so all we can do for this year’s tournament offering is to take you back 12 months to the 82nd Tournament.

We support this article with a series of pictures from the 2019 Tournament taken by Jude Latta.

Action from the 2019 Madeira Bowls Tournament. Sadly this year, which would have seen the club stage it's 83rd Open Tournament, the event had to be cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it willl return in 2021. Picture: JUDE LATTA Action from the 2019 Madeira Bowls Tournament. Sadly this year, which would have seen the club stage it's 83rd Open Tournament, the event had to be cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it willl return in 2021. Picture: JUDE LATTA