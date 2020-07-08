Madeira’s 83rd Open Tournament would have been played this week!
PUBLISHED: 09:39 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 08 July 2020
Archant
As the sporting world continues to suffer under the cloud of the Coronavirus pandemic, local clubs are unable to hold their biggest annual source of income.
Each year the week-long Madeira Bowls Club Tournament brings lots of bowling – and non-bowling – folk into the Town, but sadly, the 2020 version, which would also have been the 83rd Madeira Open Tournament, has bene unable to take place owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This week would have seen the Madeira greens full of bowlers from all over, all competing for the various titles that are played for each year.
The2020 Tournament was cancelled back in April and so all we can do for this year’s tournament offering is to take you back 12 months to the 82nd Tournament.
We support this article with a series of pictures from the 2019 Tournament taken by Jude Latta.
