Madeira's 2020 TLH Toorak Hotel enjoyed by one and all

PUBLISHED: 11:47 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 23 January 2020

Madeira bowlers at the TLH Toorak Hotel in Torquay where they enjoyed the annual weekend of bowls. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Madeira bowlers at the TLH Toorak Hotel in Torquay where they enjoyed the annual weekend of bowls. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

At the weekend 29 Madeira members and three non-players went to the TLH Toorak Hotel in Torquay for a superb weekend of frosty sunshine for daily indoor bowling, much good food and good company amongst friends, writes Jean Healey.

Four rinks played daily against mainly the touring side from Swindon Manor Indoor Club (although organised by Stratton Churchway outdoor club, including players from Super Marine and Wanborough) who came to Torquay by coach.

Four rinks played daily against mainly the touring side from Swindon Manor Indoor Club (although organised by Stratton Churchway outdoor club, including players from Super Marine and Wanborough) who came to Torquay by coach.

Local clubs had been invited by TLH to bring teams to make up matches so Madeira also met Teignmouth Den or Bittton Park on Friday, and Dawlish Marina on Sunday.

Although 14 ends were played in two-hour sessions the results were mixed, but prizes were awarded each evening for top scoring rinks and 'choccy' consolation for the lowest losers.

Sandie Cox had the best results, overall winning all three matches with different teams, but lost the last bottle of wine to Chris Reed (and team) who had the fortune to win handsomely on one day, but also to lose by a narrow margin to get the Snickers bar in the next match.

Hilary Bird and Susie Roughton were thanked by everybody for their work in booking the hotel, managing the money, choosing the teams, advising procedures, providing score cards, providing fun with the quiz night, team prizes, and raffle prizes, and generally ensuring that all ran smoothly for all to enjoy - much appreciated and hopefully next year is already in the planning.

