Madeira receive super support from Ian Crook Wealth Management

The Madeira Gardens which are so loving tended and are now a third year Exmouth In Bloom gold award winner. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira chairman Peter Harvey was recently presented with a generous cheque from sponsor Ian Crook of Ian Crook Wealth Management, writes Jean Healey.

Ian Crook of Wealth Management (left) with Madeira chairman Peter Harvey at the hand over of a cheque from the company as continued sponsoship of the club. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Ian Crook of Wealth Management (left) with Madeira chairman Peter Harvey at the hand over of a cheque from the company as continued sponsoship of the club. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The sponsorship monies are used to provide capital expenditure for the benefit of the club and are much appreciated.

The Madeira gardens were judged back in July by the RHS Britain in Bloom (South West) and also by Exmouth in Bloom judges and at the presentation evening recently the RHS awarded Madeira an 'Outstanding' certificate, and Exmouth in Bloom awarded Madeira's gardens a 'Gold' for the third consecutive year.

The gardens are maintained by club volunteers with Joy Penberthy as team leader and the beautiful surroundings are much appreciated not only by Madeira's club members, but also by the club's many visitors.

Vice captains Penny Preece and Graham Cottey selected their teams for a mixed match which was enjoyed by all players and Penny was delighted to claim an overall win 64-52, thanks to a massive score from De Williams, Caroline Parker, Danny Doran and Geoff Furminger on the middle rink. A more serious match was played by the men against Honiton when two rinks lost by just a single shot each, but the match was an overall 50-44 win thanks to the winning rink of Rob Prescott, Bob Burch, Roger Davis and skip Leighton Burston, who enjoyed a 23-15 success.