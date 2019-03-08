Madeira quite on the club action front, but still a mighty busy place!

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week did not witness too much club bowling, with just two friendly fixtures, but there is much to report with Madeira hosting the Bowls Devon play-offs for the ladies' major fours and the four-wood singles, the first rounds of the ladies' club championship and the ladies three-wood singles, writes Jenny Smith.

The men from Budleigh Salterton came for a game which Madeira men, played as triples, and Budleigh played as rinks!

The home team won overall 50-41, but the scores were close on all games with two wins and a draw for Madeira.

David Macaulay skipped his team of Bob Burch and John Bellamy who won by the highest margin of plus six.

By coincidence, the following day, Heavitree brought four mixed rinks to Madeira when the home team had six teams selected to play.

One home team played for Heavitree to even things up and did well to play their part in Heavitree's 4-1 rink win and overall 106-90 success.

Roger Davis, playing with Margaret Mahon, Dennis Huntley and Jill Honnor, skipped Madeira's only winning rink to achieve plus 11 shots.

Madeira men continue their successful run in team competitions.

On Tuesday night they played at Ottery St Mary in the County Trophy.

Both teams won two disciplines each, but Madeira won overall on shot difference.

On Thursday, Ottery St Mary was again the opponent in the county double rink.

Madeira men were pleased to win both at home and away and are now through to the section final against Sidmouth.

For the ladies, on Saturday, Madeira B played Seaton away in the second round of the Grace Mathews Top Club.

It was disappointing to lose by four disciplines to one, but there were some closely fought games and strong performances by relatively new bowlers which bodes well for the future.

Well done, to Debbie Cole who won the two-wood singles. Seaton are very strong opponents this year having now knocked out Madeira A and Madeira B. Good luck to them in future rounds.

Lin Halpin played in the last 16 of the Bowls Devon Ladies two-wood singles at Paignton on Sunday.

She did extremely well winning the semi-final against South Molton and the quarter-final against Newton Abbot only to lose in the semi-final to Liz Smerdon, who now plays for Crediton, but until a couple of years ago, played at Madeira. Lin must be encouraged by her run in this competition - she only needed to win the semi-final round to reach the National Finals at Leamington Spa.

Madeira ladies' better progress this year in the Ladies Over 50s Triples League continues.

They are current lying third in this league and had another good result this week against Heavitree, winning one of the two rinks and overall by 41 shots to 17.