Madeira quartet win Honiton Snows Toyota Tournament

The Madeira quartet who won the Snows Toyota sponsored Honiton tournament; Alan and Lin Halpin, Dee Norman and Richard Prince. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Alan and Lin Halpin, Dee Norman and Richard Prince entered the Honiton Indoor Tournament, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tournament is sponsored by Snows Toyota, and played across a day with other teams from Feniton, Isca, Honiton, Ottery, Torbay, and Chardstock.

The Madeira team won 10 out of 12 sets, drawing the other two, and emerged as winners.

There was excellent hospitality that included a lovely lunch and tea and cakes, so it was a most enjoyable day for all and certainly enhanced by such a good win.