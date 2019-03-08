Madeira quartet win Honiton Snows Toyota Tournament
PUBLISHED: 08:35 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 10 April 2019
Alan and Lin Halpin, Dee Norman and Richard Prince entered the Honiton Indoor Tournament, writes Jean Healey.
The tournament is sponsored by Snows Toyota, and played across a day with other teams from Feniton, Isca, Honiton, Ottery, Torbay, and Chardstock.
The Madeira team won 10 out of 12 sets, drawing the other two, and emerged as winners.
There was excellent hospitality that included a lovely lunch and tea and cakes, so it was a most enjoyable day for all and certainly enhanced by such a good win.