Madeira quartet score a three on the final end in home success over Budleigh

A trio of Madeira players consider the match situation during the Interclub meeting with Plymouth. Picture:MADEIRA BC Archant

Budleigh invited Madeira to visit for a mixed friendly match, which the home team won on both rinks, writes Jean Healey.

Madeira's best team was Bob Finch, Sylvia Cook, Angela Bolt and Geoff Furminger, who were level at end 15, but then only scored one more, allowing Budleigh to take 13 over the next four ends to finish well.

Ron Cook, David Bromage, Mary Ann Dowrick, Myra Furminger were also equal halfway through, but were then overtaken to give Budleigh a good win on their rinks and overall.

Madeira then played Bovey Tracey, an outside club with no indoor green, but whose members do also play during the season at other indoor clubs.

Ray Parker, Jim Minto, Susie Roughton, Glynis Byrn had a close game and were 18 all going into the final end, but sadly they then lost by the smallest of margins - a single shot.

Ann Doidge, Dennis Huntley, Hilary Bird, Ken Edwards also had a close game with a lead at end 16 which slipped away to a loss. With the third rink also losing it was not such a good result this time for Madeira.

The next friendly match was once again against neighbours, and good friends, Budleigh. On this occasion the contest involved two men's rinks of four, and, this time, Madeira enjoyed success on both rinks.

Bob Finch, Bob Humphrey, Ken Edwards, Vic Doidge, had the best win, getting in front early on and then staying ahead for the whole game before closing out a 23-10 success.

Leighton Burston, John Hopkins, Mike Holmes, Brian Poulter, had a close game, being level at the 10th end and the 16th end, but although being down by two at the final end, they managed to score a three to win the rink 17-16 and the overall match score was 40-26, this time to Madeira.