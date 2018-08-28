Advanced search

Madeira quartet enjoy Over-60s derby win over Sidmouth four

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:11 24 December 2018

The winners of the 2018 Madeira Bowls Club Christmas Triples Trophy. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Madeira bowlers, Andy Lock, Mike Gorman, Terry Reardon and Cliff Skinner beat a team from Sidmouth in the National Men’s Over 60s Fours competition, writes Jean Healey.

In what was a mighty close encounter, Madeira held a one shot lead, ahead 11-10, on the 12th end, but from that point, they pulled away to take the match honours at 17-11, with the Sidmouth four conceding halfway through the final end, as they did not have enough bowls left on the rink to gain the shots needed to win.

The week before Christmas saw Madeira involved in two friendly matches. The first, saw a visit from Chudleigh, which the home bowlers won handsomely- enjoying success on all three rinks.

Geoff Furminger, Glynis Byrn and Freda Relph, led all the way and ultimately landed a 26-8 success, with the final score being 68-26 to Madeira, on what was another wonderful afternoon in very good company.

In the meeting with Ottery, George Perrin’s team were 10-all on 14 ends, but then dropped a four! Val Allam’s team was involved in a tight game. They were level at 18-all on the penultimate end, before losing by a margin of two shots.

However, Chris Price, Angela Denner and Lyn Hambly were ahead all the way in their match- one they won comfortably, with Madeira taking the overall honours to the tune of a 57-45 score line. Fifty-eight Madeira members took part in a triples competition over two days. It saw 18 teams competing for the Christmas Triples trophy. There was a festive air on the rinks with many members sporting Christmas attire and there was keen competition throughout the two days. On Wednesday, the winners and runners up from both days fought it out for a place in the final. The final could not have been better scripted! Bob Walker, and his team of Keith Prew and Ian Sowden, got off to a good start and with just the final sixth end to play they were leading their opponents, Jean Rainton, Peter Hyett, and Alan Halpin, by six shots to three. They say the game isn’t over until the last wood stops and this proved to be so true, as some magnificent deliveries from Jean’s team resulted in them being the eventual winners by seven shots to six, with everybody holding their breath as the final wood came to rest!

What a great way to finish off two very enjoyable days’ bowling!

All at Madeira wish everyone a very Happy New Year for 2019 – what’s more, we are a friendly bunch and bowls is a wonderful sport to be involved in.

Why not come and join us to make new friends, new interests and of course, some gentle exercise included! We look forward to welcoming you.

