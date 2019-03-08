Madeira plays host to the 2019 Grace Matthews Top Club final

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week was another busy one at Madeira, writes Jenny Smith.

As well as a lot of friendly fixtures, the club also hosted Bowls Devon finals for the ladies' Grace Mathews Top Club and the Men's County Trophy.

This has contributed to a very lively atmosphere, but also stretched to the limits those catering and preparing the greens.

In the event, Madeira members responded magnificently to support these events. Madeira ladies weren't in the finals of the Grace Mathews this year, but the final between Torquay Kings and Crediton was hard fought, with Torquay coming out on top.

Madeira men had done well to reach the semi-finals of the County Trophy, but were disappointed to lose to Shaldon, who went on to win another very close final against Culm Vale.

The Ladies' County finals were held at Abbrook Park over the weekend and the Madeira triples team of Jan Roberts, Janine Orchard and Jacky Howle played in the final against Torquay Kings. The Madeira trio represented themselves well; there were excellent heads, but in the event they were overcome by excellent play from the opposition skip. Jan Roberts also played in the semi-final of the Senior Pairs with Angela Fish. They were disappointed to lose to Okehampton who went on to win the title.

Madeira vice-captain Brian Poulter described the friendly game against touring side Rugby Police Bowling Club as 'arresting'! They proved to be a most entertaining team and the score was almost secondary to the enjoyment of their visit, but in the event Madeira did well to win four of the six rinks and overall by 123 shots to 104. Two home teams achieved the joint top rinks with plus seven; Mary Ann Dowrick playing with Bob Burch, Ian Healey and Geoff Furminger and Angela Denner skipping for her team of John Spearing, Dennis Fears and Vic Doidge.

The last fixture of the week was played alongside the County Trophy final between Shaldon and Culm Vale already reported. The atmosphere at Madeira was vibrant with so much going on at once!

Six mixed rinks from Ledbury in Herefordshire provided the opposition and the home team did well, winning on five rinks and overall by plus 35. The top rink was Jenny Smith playing as skip to Dave Mansell, Ian Healey and David Hitt, plus 16.