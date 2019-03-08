Madeira Nora Goldsmith success for Lin and Alan Halpin

The Nora Goldsmith Trophy was played at Madeira, writes Jenny Smith.

This competition, played annually by married couples, is played over a full day which is broken at the halfway stage for luncheon, provided by volunteer members.

Among the 14 couples taking part were three couples who are new members of the club.

Each couple plays three games of a maximum eight ends in a round-robin with the winning couple being the pair who win the most games and bank the most points. It was Lin and Alan Halpin who, as the only couple to win all three games, took the honours and were presented with the trophy and memento glasses by Madeira chairman Peter Harvey. There was Saturday action for a Madeira team in the Ottery St Mary annual mixed rink invitation, the Redford Trophy. Ian Munro, Lin Hambly, Roger Williams and Ian Thomson, after three sets of four ends, were at a shot difference of minus one.

In the second half, after tea, a revitalised Madeira rink played a further three sets and ended up with an impressive plus of 19 to be crowned overall winners.

Also on Saturday, Ann Bellamy, Carole Worth and Jenny Smith played in the Honiton Ladies Invitation Triples and they too were victorious to bring home with them the Rosebowl.

They tied with Honiton, both teams recording a score of plus 11, the Madeira quartet were declared winners having won more ends. In last week's friendly action, seven mixed rinks from Truro visited and the home team won on five rinks and overall, 158-121. The 'team of the match' honours went to Janine Orchard (skip), Geoff Furminger, Chris Fox and Bob Finch, who won their game by plus 20.

Four mixed triples led by Brian Poulter , travelled to Broadclyst where the home side won three of the rinsk and overall by amrgin of 11 shots. The lone winning rink for Madeira was the one of Sandie Cox (skip), club vice-captain Brian Poulter and Denis Huntley, who won by two shots.

Vice-captain Brian and his team also did well to win against the men's captain Danny Doran, and his team. David Macaulay with Bob Burch, Trevor Morrish and Geoff Furminger, playing for the vice-chairman's team, had the best shot difference of the day, plus 13.