Madeira men win the coveted Jubilee Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:37 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 September 2019

Madeira ladies. Picture MBC

Madeira ladies. Picture MBC

Archant

The outdoor season is drawing to a close and the past week saw the staging of a number of things that take place towards the end of a campaign, in particular the annual men versus ladies encounter for the coveted Jubilee Cup and Lady Captain's Day, writes Jenny Smith.

Madeira lady captain Lyn Eveleigh presents men's captain Danny Doran with the Jubilee Cup. Picture MBCMadeira lady captain Lyn Eveleigh presents men's captain Danny Doran with the Jubilee Cup. Picture MBC

The men again won the Jubilee Cup despite the ladies' best efforts, but it was good to see both greens in play and in lovely sunny conditions and the game was played in fun and with the best of spirits.

Captain Danny Doran's team won by a significant 133 shots to 79, but the team of the day for the ladies was skipped by Joan Mansell, playing with Brenda Marks and Angela Bolt, who won their rink by plus 2!

Lyn Eveleigh hosted her Lady Captain's Day last Friday and this was much enjoyed by all those taking part and by her invited guests, all appreciating a fine Devon tea.

Captain Lyn thanked her committee for their support and in turn was thanked for all she had done and presented with a card, an orchid and a gift to remember her time as captain by the club's acting vice-captain Sue Lampey.

Carole Worth skipped her team of Debbie Fox and Jenny Charles to win the game and the wine by plus 18 and those at the other end of the game who shall remain nameless were delighted with their jelly babies.

The friendly fixtures were much enjoyed this week, but with mixed success. Four mixed triples travelled to Heavitree winning three games to one and overall by 72 shots to 51.

Chris Reed and his team of Lin Hambly and Carole Worth did much to secure the result with their plus 16 shots win.

However, on Tuesday the ladies welcomed Honiton ladies for three triples and lost all three and overall by 39 shots to Honiton's 63.

For anyone interested in learning more about the sport of bowls, and having a taster session, there is an indoor Open Day being held at Madeira Bowling Club, Queens Drive, on Saturday, September 21, running from 10 am until 3 pm. You will be made very welcome.

