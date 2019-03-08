Madeira men toppled Torquay Kings to book Top Club finals berth

Madeira bowlers Myra Furminger (left) winner of the Blackmore Cup singles trophy with runner-up Maureen Willis. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira Men have reached the finals of the Top Club competition following an excellent three disciplines to two win at Torquay Kings, writes Jenny Smith.

Jim Wherlock won the two-wood singles, Craig Ralph and Martyn Eveleigh won the pairs and Tim Flather, Terry Reardon and Bill Davis won the triples. The team now head for Torquay on September 1, and, on the day they will hopefully contest first a semi-final and then the final. We wish them every luck.

For the ladies, Jan Roberts and Angie Fish were convincing 22-3 winners over a Honiton pairing who they met in the section final of the Over-70s pairs. They now head for Plympton this Sunday (August 25), where they will play the section seven winners in the quarter-finals.

There was disappointment for Jan when playing with Jacky Howle against a Sidmouth dup in the Over-55 pairs section final. However, Jan and Jacky are still involved in another major competition and will play together with Janine Orchard in the county finals of the major triples with the match to be played at Abbrook Park.

One of the Madeira club ladies finals has been played early. Myra Furminger won the Blackmore Cup, a ladies singles competition, open to those who have not previously won a singles at Madeira.

Myra had a better start than her opponent, Maureen Willis, and was 8-1 up after six ends, but after that it was close and evenly fought.

Madeira Men hosted their annual invitation competition for the Coronation Cup. Madeira invited seven teams to compete - Budleigh Salterton, Crediton, Exonia, Heavitree, Phear Park, Sidmouth and Topsham. After a fun event, a fine tea and a good afternoon's bowling Budleigh Salterton won by 21 shots.

Five mixed triples came from Bitton Park on Thursday and had a strong win with three of the five triples and overall by 92 shots to 69. The best effort for the home team was an 18-11 win by Dave Moody and his team of Joan Brinkworth and Lin Halpin.

Brookfield Electric, a tour party based at Sidmouth, were Sunday visitors and they too departed with success following an 86-70 victory. They also won three of the four rinks played with the lone home success from the rink of captain for the day, David Macaulay who, playing with Joan Brinkworth and Gordon Medlock, won 23-14.