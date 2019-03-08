Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

In the men’s County Triples, Andy Lock, Terry Reardon and Cliff Skinner beat another Madeira triples in the semi-finals at Isca, which takes them through to the County Finals, being played at the home of Kingsley, Westward Ho! at the end of March, writes Jean Healey.

The Madeira Bert Webb Trophy finalists, winner Keith James (left), runner-up and winner Mike Holmes (right). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB The Madeira Bert Webb Trophy finalists, winner Keith James (left), runner-up and winner Mike Holmes (right). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Completing the excellent news from county competitions, Andy Lock was also successful in the county singles, going through to the semi-finals later in March.

Playing in the Torbay Tournament, Jan Roberts, Joy Penberthy, Catherine King, and Janine Orchard won each game, gaining six points and a shot difference of 34.

The tournament is an all-day competition, teams playing three games of 12 ends (or one-and-a-half hours) and together with an excellent lunch and good organization the day was enjoyed by all competitors.

In the friendlies, three ladies’ triples played at Dawlish, but only Joy Penberthy, Freda Relph and Diana Cantor managed to win, going from level at the penultimate end to scoring three on the final end to 13-10 and an overall score of only a 10 shot difference at 39-49.

Bridport brought three mixed teams for a midweek March meeting and the honours went to the Dorset side, although David Macaulay, Dennis Huntley, Margaret Humphrey and Myra Furminger managed to go ahead with a six late on, but gradually saw their lead eroded to a draw at the end. Against a strong Honiton side, the ladies then played a depleted team of two triples, but were sadly overwhelmed.

However, three mixed triples later travelled 50-miles through South Hams primrose-banked lanes to Kingsbridge where Dave Macaulay, Peter Hyett and guest volunteer Ian Healey, won by 12, whilst Jean Healey, Mike Holmes and Ian Munro won by 10, and the other team only lost by three, giving an overall win 52-33, for an enjoyable day out. Lastly, the Bert Webb Trophy was played for in a tournament day for new bowlers in their first or second year of indoor bowling.

Sixteen players took part, five in their first year, with the competition organized by Madeira coach Sandie Cox, who got great assistance from a team of markers, so that each player played eight ends in three different sessions. The finalists were Keith James and Michael Holmes, winning each game for six points and best shot differences.

As for the final, Michael Holmes was pleased to win 8-4 and be handed the larger silver cup, with Keith being presented with the runners-up trophy.