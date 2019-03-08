Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

PUBLISHED: 13:55 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 12 March 2019

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Archant

In the men’s County Triples, Andy Lock, Terry Reardon and Cliff Skinner beat another Madeira triples in the semi-finals at Isca, which takes them through to the County Finals, being played at the home of Kingsley, Westward Ho! at the end of March, writes Jean Healey.

The Madeira Bert Webb Trophy finalists, winner Keith James (left), runner-up and winner Mike Holmes (right). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUBThe Madeira Bert Webb Trophy finalists, winner Keith James (left), runner-up and winner Mike Holmes (right). Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Completing the excellent news from county competitions, Andy Lock was also successful in the county singles, going through to the semi-finals later in March.

Playing in the Torbay Tournament, Jan Roberts, Joy Penberthy, Catherine King, and Janine Orchard won each game, gaining six points and a shot difference of 34.

The tournament is an all-day competition, teams playing three games of 12 ends (or one-and-a-half hours) and together with an excellent lunch and good organization the day was enjoyed by all competitors.

In the friendlies, three ladies’ triples played at Dawlish, but only Joy Penberthy, Freda Relph and Diana Cantor managed to win, going from level at the penultimate end to scoring three on the final end to 13-10 and an overall score of only a 10 shot difference at 39-49.

Bridport brought three mixed teams for a midweek March meeting and the honours went to the Dorset side, although David Macaulay, Dennis Huntley, Margaret Humphrey and Myra Furminger managed to go ahead with a six late on, but gradually saw their lead eroded to a draw at the end. Against a strong Honiton side, the ladies then played a depleted team of two triples, but were sadly overwhelmed.

However, three mixed triples later travelled 50-miles through South Hams primrose-banked lanes to Kingsbridge where Dave Macaulay, Peter Hyett and guest volunteer Ian Healey, won by 12, whilst Jean Healey, Mike Holmes and Ian Munro won by 10, and the other team only lost by three, giving an overall win 52-33, for an enjoyable day out. Lastly, the Bert Webb Trophy was played for in a tournament day for new bowlers in their first or second year of indoor bowling.

Sixteen players took part, five in their first year, with the competition organized by Madeira coach Sandie Cox, who got great assistance from a team of markers, so that each player played eight ends in three different sessions. The finalists were Keith James and Michael Holmes, winning each game for six points and best shot differences.

As for the final, Michael Holmes was pleased to win 8-4 and be handed the larger silver cup, with Keith being presented with the runners-up trophy.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men’s triple wins berth at county finals while ladies enjoy Torbay triumph

The Madeira quartet with the trophy they won at Torbay.Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nds score 11 tries in big win at Paignton

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Smith try double as Exmouth Nomads see off Sidmouth

Martin Westaway in action for Exmouth Nomads. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Steve Artley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Town thirds net double figures in Macron League game at Honiton Town

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists