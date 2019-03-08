Madeira men's B team make National O60s Double Rink progress with Cornish success

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira's Men B team played in the National Over 60s Double Rink competition which is played on a one rink home and one rink away basis against Caradon (Cornwall), writes Jean Healey.

It was a very close match with Madeira winning overall by a margin of two shots.

The away team of Andy Lock, Ian Munroe, Dave Tucker and Ken Roberts had a convincing 23-10 success, with the home team working hard to keep their score tight against strong opposition, so enabling an overall win.

The next opponents for Madera will be another Cornish outfit, Carnmoggas, with the fixture set to be played on Tuesday, November 5, with a 10am start time.

On Wednesday the ladies played the first match in the Lane Trophy league against Plymouth.

The format for this competition is two rinks at home and two away and Madeira ended with a most creditable four points out of a possible six.

At home, the triples Skip Val Allam, Jean Bagnall and Sue Burr won 15-10, and Lin Halpin's team came back with a four on the 15th end, but could not catch up in time. Away at Plymouth Jean Rainton, Fay Hughes and Diana Cantor gradually pulled back to a 20-14 win whilst the other rink was defeated by good bowling so a loss overall, but useful points.

Then there was a friendly mixed match against Chagford who do not have indoor rinks, but came to enjoy a fun afternoon of bowling, suffering a heavy defeat but the scores did not matter in this case.

Devon County Ladies Indoor Bowling Association Patrons brought players from all over the county for a match at Madeira with full tea provided afterwards.

Two Madeira rinks won well with Jean Rainton, Jan Roberts, Penny Preece and Jenny Smith winning 19-8 with a five on the last end and an overall win of 48-37 for Madeira.

In the knockout Yetton Trophy Madeira ladies were once again to play against Plymouth, two rinks at home and two rinks away.

Despite good wins by Janine Orchard's team Dee Williams, Jenny Charles, Nicky Fiddimore, at home 30-15, and the away team of Joy Penberthy, Janet Grundy, Lin Halpin, and Sandie Cox winning 21-14, the score from the other two rinks was not enough for a win, although the loss was only by seven shots overall.