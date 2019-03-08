Madeira men into County Trophy finals after victory over New Plymouth

Madeira men in action during their County Trophy success over New Plymouth. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira men were in Sunday action playing New Plymouth in the quarter-finals of the County Trophy which involved teams of four rinks playing against each other, writs Jenny Smith.

Madeira won on two rinks, drew a third and lost on one, but did enough to secure a 76-67 success and progress to the finals being held on September 8, when they will take on Shaldon at Madeira with the final being held on the same day!

The top rink for Madeira comprised; Tim Flather, Chris Reed, Noel Pond and Craig Ralph, who won 21-13.

In friendly action, Congresbury brought six mixed rinks to Madeira for a Sunday contest that saw the home side beaten on four rinks and overall by 128 shots to 100. Angela Fish and her team of John Spearing, Diana Cantor and C Brinkworth achieved the best result for the home team, plus nine.

Three ladies triples teams travelled to Sidmouth for a most enjoyable, competitive match which Sidmouth won comfortably.

Dee Williams playing with Glynis Byrn and Diana Cantor drew her triples, but the other two Madeira teams lost.

Good friends from Cheltenham Spa were at Madeira on Tuesday for the first leg of the annual two-match, home and away, fixture.

Madeira will travel to Cheltenham for the second leg on September 9, and will do so with a 202-164 win from the first meeting.

Madeira won seven of the rinks with the best shot difference for the home team was achieved by Geoff Furminger, playing with Alan Porter, Derek Dommett and Diana Cantor, who won by 15 shots.

Two friendly fixtures were played on Thursday. Shire Park Bowling Club from Hertfordshire contested a six mixed rink match. It was close until halfway, but the home side pulled away to win plus 19.

Madeira won on four rinks, but Bob Finch and his team of Myra Furminger, Derek Dommett and Sue Lampey with their plus 24 helped considerably towards the home win. It was a different story away at Honiton whereMadeira came second in a six mixed triples fixture.

Despite the best efforts of Pat Boman and her team of Alan Porter and Keith Weeks, who won 24-7, Honiton won the remainder of the rinks and overall by 118 shots to 84.