Madeira men impress on way to last 16 of all four of Bowls Devon Major competitions

Maderia bowls club in a Top Club competition against Crediton. Ref exsp 24 19TI 1030017. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The weather certainly did its worst over the past week to disrupt the sport of bowls, writes Jenny Smith.

Some games have been cancelled and some competition games have been played in very challenging conditions.

Two friendly games survived, one at home and one away. Crediton brought six mixed rinks to Madeira last Monday for the most enjoyable game - one which Crediton won on five of the six rinks and overall by 119 shots to 90.

Flying the flag for the home side was the team skipped by Geoff Furminger, who, playing with Lin Hambly, Kevin McLean and Sandy Cox, won by 17 shots to 11.

Last Saturday, six mixed rinks enjoyed an afternoon at Ottery St Mary led by captain-of-the-day, Dave Moody. The situation was reversed this time as Madeira won on five rinks and overall by 122 shots to 97 with the strongest win being the rink led by Gordon Medlock who playing with Janet Grundy, Glynis Byrn and Chris Pice won with plus 10 shots.

Crediton featured highly in the Madeira fixture books last week.

After the mixed game, the ladies only game on Thursday was washed out, but Madeira ladies National Top Club team played Crediton at home on Friday.

It was disappointing to lose a well fought game on shots with both clubs winning two disciplines each, but Angie Fish had a strong result in the singles to win by 21 shots to eight, as did the Pairs with Nicky Fiddimore and Sue Harriott who won by 19 shots to 12.

The men's representative leagues had their games washed out on Tuesday and Thursday.

Teams from Madeira men's section have made it through to the last 16 in all four of Bowls Devon Major competitions!

It is wonderful to be able to report that Craig Ralph has progressed in the singles; Peter Harvey and Dave Macaulay in the pairs and Cliff Skinner, Terry Reardon and Bill Davis in the triples.

In addition, two teams have made it through to the fours; Martyn Eveleigh, Cliff Skinner, Terry Reardon and Bill Davis (who have also won through to the last eight of the senior fours) and Martin Langford, Alan Halpin, Bob Walker and Ian Thomson.

Finally, Lin Halpin and Deirdre Norman did well in the Bowls Devon Major Ladies Pairs to reach the final of Section Three C where they were disappointed to lose to Ottery St Mary.

