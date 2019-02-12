Madeira men edged out by Budleigh in close encounter of the bowling kind

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira’s men were involved in a close encounter when they met neighbours Budleigh, writes Jean Healey.

In the match, the rink of Mike Ball, Mike Holmes and Vic Doidge were behind until the 16th end when they managed to catch up and then hold on to the lead to win by a margin of four shots.

However, the other rink did not fare so well, losing by seven shots, but it was a great game with the overall honours ending with Budleigh, 36-33.

Three mixed rinks then played against Heavitree, a team without indoor facilities, but with many members playing in external leagues at Isca.

The only winning Madeira rink was the one of Angela Denner (skip), Janet Grundy, Martin Clook and David Bagnall, who won 20-10.

Losses on the other two rinks played meant an overall loss at 59-45 in favour of the Exeter-based side.

The next match, against Isca, was sadly cancelled as numbers are affected by illness, holidays and availability.

However, the men then played Mid Devon in triples and enjoyed three good wins and an overall score of 82-23. In this contest the highest scoring Madeira rink was the one of Bob Finch, Alan Porter and David Bagnall.

Three ladies’ triples travelled into Exeter to meet Exonia and two of the travelling rinks won with one of them, the one of Penny Preece, Di Cantor, Lyn Hambly, winning 28-14.

One lost to a strong team, with 90-year-old Maureen Wakely as the devastating lead for Exonia, giving Madeira’s relatively new lead an example of how important the lead can be!

It was an enjoyable match amongst friends and there was a final result of 57-49 in favour of Madeira.

On the same day, three men’s triples went to Honiton where two teams lost by five shots and six shots respectively, but the winning rink of Colin Hughes, David Hitt and Alan Halpin scored a resounding 28-8 success and this led to what was ultimately an overall win of 60-51.

Finally, the Madeira triples of Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard played in the semi-final of the County Triples at Honiton against Mid Devon and they won through, taking the honours 18-7 and so now will play in the County Final in March – we wish them well.