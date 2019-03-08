Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Madeira men continue to impress in county league and competition

PUBLISHED: 19:48 31 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Madeira men continue to do well in representative county leagues and competitions, writes Jenny Smith.

There was a trip to Seaton for Madeira to contest the section league play-offs in the County Trophy competition and Madeira were successful on three of the four rinks to hold onto top spot in the section.

The following day Madeira played Chardstock in the section final of the Top Club competition and again they enjoyed success, winning by four disciplines to one. The same evening a Madeira team played Heavitree in the EDL and won this encounter with victory on three of the four rinks and by an overall score of 83 shots to 62.

As well as team success, the club has also witnessed some excellent individual results.

Dave Clarbull and Graham Clarkson played a pair from Feniton in the section final of the unbadged pairs, with the Feniton pair conceding the match after 20 ends with the score standing at 27-19.

Andy Lock has continued his good form; he played two rounds of the Over-60s singles on the same day, winning first, the semi-final of Group A against Honiton 21-20 and then prevailing in the final which was another close game, one he won 22-19.

Andy now has to play the winner of Group B in the Section Final which is to be played at Seaton on August 1.

Most Read

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

Body of man found at Exmouth home

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Most Read

The Heavitree is back - town centre pub returns to traditional name

Amy Matthews is the new leaseholder of The Heavitree in Exmouth. Ref exe 31 19TI 9247. Picture: Terry Ife

Body of man found at Exmouth home

Man charged after woman injured in road traffic collision

Female pedestrian injured after Exmouth road traffic collision

Tribute to Exmouth’s decorated spitfire pilot

John Pascoe-Watson. Picture: George Pascoe-Watson

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men continue to impress in county league and competition

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon team victory for Chivers, Barber and Bird

Golf club and ball

Body of man found at Exmouth home

Exmouth skipper talks about the Plymouth win and looks ahead to Paignton

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town hosting Falklands Cup tonight at Southern Road (7pm)

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists