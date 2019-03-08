Madeira men continue to impress in county league and competition

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira men continue to do well in representative county leagues and competitions, writes Jenny Smith.

There was a trip to Seaton for Madeira to contest the section league play-offs in the County Trophy competition and Madeira were successful on three of the four rinks to hold onto top spot in the section.

The following day Madeira played Chardstock in the section final of the Top Club competition and again they enjoyed success, winning by four disciplines to one. The same evening a Madeira team played Heavitree in the EDL and won this encounter with victory on three of the four rinks and by an overall score of 83 shots to 62.

As well as team success, the club has also witnessed some excellent individual results.

Dave Clarbull and Graham Clarkson played a pair from Feniton in the section final of the unbadged pairs, with the Feniton pair conceding the match after 20 ends with the score standing at 27-19.

Andy Lock has continued his good form; he played two rounds of the Over-60s singles on the same day, winning first, the semi-final of Group A against Honiton 21-20 and then prevailing in the final which was another close game, one he won 22-19.

Andy now has to play the winner of Group B in the Section Final which is to be played at Seaton on August 1.