Madeira men bowl to fine Interclub success over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Nearly all of the Madeira matches in the past week were played away from Exmouth, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three men’s rinks journeyed across to Sidmouth, but, unfortunately, they could only manage success on the one rink.

Vic Doidge, Dave Mansell, Mike Holmes and Ian Munro were behind until 16th end when Madeira scored five to take the lead at 18-15.

They then secured another four on the next end to clinch the game, this despite giving away five on the final end!

Vic’s rink were 26-20 winners, but the match honours went to hosts Sidmouth by 72 shots to 48.

The next day, three men’s triples played away again against Honiton where they lost on all three rinks, this despite a last minute rally on the final few ends.

However, it was an enjoyable afternoon, nonetheless.

On the same day, Madeira ladies took three triples into Exeter to meet Exonia, winning two of the three, although Deirdre Norman’s rink was edged out by the narrowest of margins – a single shot!

Sandie Cox, Janet Grundy, Lyn Hambly were level at 13 ends, but a five helped to an eventual win of 16 shots to 11.

Lin Halpin, Penny Preece, Glynis Byrn were initially behind, but caught up after 11 ends, retaining the lead to win 16-12.

It all left the overall outcome as 48-40 in favour of Madeira.

In another away encounter, two men’s rinks popped over to Budleigh where they went down by nine shots overall.

There was also an away match with three rinks at Isca where, sadly, Madeira lost on all three rinks.

However, on two of the three rinks the margin of victory for the home side was one of just two shots.

In an Interclub meeting with Mid Devon, a competition that involves two rinks in home action and two away, the Madeira men had a good result, winning on three of the overall four rinks and so that all led to them sealing an overall 88-66 success.