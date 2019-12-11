Advanced search

Madeira members and guest enjoy a superb Christmas Luncheon

Members and guests enjoying the Madeira Bowls Club Christmas Luncheon. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Sixty Madeira members and guests attended the club's Christmas Luncheon, writes Jean Healey.

All involved enjoyed a wonderful roast beef meal, with crackers, jokes, and hats.

The whole thing was made possible thanks to the generous work of Ann Bellamy, and Kathy Munro, and their team of helpers.

A happy, social occasion much appreciated by new, current, and retired members.

This coming Saturday (December 14) there will be the last of the club's Coffee Shop events of 2019.

As usual it runs from 10am to 11.30am and all are welcome to come along and enjoy coffee, provided mince pies, chutneys and jams, which will be on sale and there will also be a raffle.

