Madeira ladies secure Foxlands success before corona virus brings season to a halt

PUBLISHED: 15:52 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 16 March 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Both the county-wide league competitions that Madeira teams play in have now been completed for another indoor season, writes Jean Healey.

In the Lane Trophy there were 10 teams initially entered, but sadly, three clubs had to withdraw owing to a lack of available players, and so seven teams competed for honour of lifting the trophy with those teams running across an area from Plymouth to North Devon.

Indeed, it was the latter, in the shape of Barnstaple, who were crowned overall winners, but Madeira were pleased to end up second equal with four other clubs, finishing with 31 points for their season’s efforts which meant a final placing of fourth when shot difference was taken into account to determine final table placings.

As for the Foxlands competition, the final match was against Isca and it was a crucial one too as the winners would finish as the top team in the county!

In the home element of the fixture, both Madeira teams were involved in close encounters. Catherine King, Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge and Penny Preece were level on end 15 and only one shot behind going into the last end, but the final result was 14-16 against them!

Meanwhile, Sue Harriott, Myra Furminger, Jenny Smith and Deirdre Norman were level, then drew away to hold a 19-8 advantage by end 16, but Isca kept attacking. However, Madeira held on to secure a 19-16 success.

In the away matches; Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Caroline Parker and Jenny Charles, were tying 11 all on the 15th end, but the strong Isca team hit back scoring two fours near the end and finally won by 10 shots.

The fourth Madeira team, headed by Joy Penberthy, with Janet Grundy, Carol Hyett and Sandie Cox, also kept pegging away to lead 18-13 by end 17, but a fightback from Isca ended with them scoring a two on the final end for the home team to secure victory by the narrowest of margins - a single shot - winning 20-19.

It appears that both clubs ended up with 77 points over the season, but by counting back on shot difference. the final result put Madeira into first place!

In the men’s Interclub league, playing against Isca B Silver, the two Madeira home rinks won convincingly. Leighton Burston, Ken Roberts, Cliff Skinner and Mark Perrott won well at 28-18, and the other rink of Roy Lemin, Mike Gorman, Noel Pond, and Aaron Southgate had the highest shot difference in a 31-16 win.

Away at Isca, the rink of Chris Reed, Nick Cole. Jim Bradford and Bob Walker, were unlucky to drop a three on the last end to go one down at 16-17.

The remaining rink of Andy Lock, Graham Clarkson, Terry Reardon, and Bill Davis, surprisingly lost 12-22, despite the opposition admitting that Andy Lock in particular had a very good game.

However, it did all amount to an overall win of 87-73 for a few more points. The league tables have been published and with this victory, Madeira remain in the top division for next season.

In other bowls, Chardstock, a club on the Devon/Somerset border, brought a team for a friendly match and almost won on one rink, pulling out a three on the final end for a draw. Carole Worth, John Hopkins, Roger Brown and Penny Preece, had the highest scoring rink at 35-7, and Bob Finch, Margaret Humphrey, Mike England and Martin Clook, also scored well, winning their match 29-8.

As Chardstock are an outdoor only club it is hoped that nonetheless they enjoyed their afternoon visit to Exmouth and will return next season.

The corona virus problem is now affecting all clubs and friendly matches have now been cancelled, as well as several County fixtures, including the final of the Lacemakers Top Club where Madeira

ladies were geared up to meet Honiton in the final with this fixture now postponed until the Autumn.

