Madeira ladies win the annual Pomeroy Trophy competition
PUBLISHED: 13:39 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 30 July 2019
Archant
Madeira ladies hosted the annual invitation competition, the Pomeroy Trophy, writes Jenny Smith.
In this competition, one rink is invited to take part from each of eight local clubs to face eight teams from Madeira.
On this occasion home teams did very well with the trophy being won by Dee Norman who skipped Margaret Mahon, Gill Morrish and Nicky Fiddimore to an impressive plus 23 shots.
Completing an exceptional day for Madeira, two of the home teams also shared runners-up honours after both finished with a plus 13 score.
The following day, 24 ladies took part in the Grace Mathews Triples internal competition.
This was a much enjoyed all day event including lunch and three mini games.
Four teams won two games each for four points, but the winners were Maureen Willis and her team of Mavis Prew and Debbie Cole who, apart from the trophy, won engraved glasses and bottles of pink bubbly.