Madeira ladies start year with narrow Foxlands defeat to Torbay

The Christmas holiday period saw little activity at Madeira until the Thursday when neighbours Budleigh came for a mixed match, writes Jean Healey.

Leighton Burston's team of Sylvia Cook, Chris Reed and Angela Denner led all the way to a high scoring win.

Brenda Marks, Hilary Bird, Graham Ellis, and Ron Cook were almost equal with six shots to seven at end 11, but unfortunately did not manage to score again, losing to a high score.

David Macaulay, Eileen Burston, Keith Weeks, and Glynis Byrn were ahead on end 17, but a few high scoring ends left them down by three. It all led to a final result of 56-61 in favour of Budleigh. It was an excellent contest and one that did see three Madeira players being loaned to Budleigh to ensure a full game of rinks of four. On New Year's Day, Madeira players met to exchange news and play a light-hearted game of bowls, nonetheless in a competitive spirit.

The first serious match of the year was a ladies' Foxlands League match against Torbay and two here in Exmouth.

Janine Orchard, away at Torquay, with Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge, and Penny Preece, had a really good game, winning by 30 shots to six. Alas, that fine result was almost cancelled out by the other Madeira team losing by seven shots to 23.

In the home element of the fixture it was also a case of one win and one loss, although, the scores at halfway were almost even, but Sue Hariott's team that included Chris Macaulay, Angela Denner and Jenny Smith, did manage to stay ahead at 20-15, but, overall, the match honours went to Torbay with the final score being 83-72 in their favour.

That all meant four points to Madeira, who remain at the top of the league on points, and on shots counted.

Last, but certainly not least for this first report of 2020, a reminder that new members are always welcomed at Madeira, be the new folk experienced or new bowlers, and details can be found by phoning membership secretary David Tucker on 01395 266310 or calling in to the club coaching sessions which are held each Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm during the winter indoor season.