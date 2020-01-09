Advanced search

Madeira ladies start year with narrow Foxlands defeat to Torbay

PUBLISHED: 09:17 09 January 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Christmas holiday period saw little activity at Madeira until the Thursday when neighbours Budleigh came for a mixed match, writes Jean Healey.

Leighton Burston's team of Sylvia Cook, Chris Reed and Angela Denner led all the way to a high scoring win.

Brenda Marks, Hilary Bird, Graham Ellis, and Ron Cook were almost equal with six shots to seven at end 11, but unfortunately did not manage to score again, losing to a high score.

David Macaulay, Eileen Burston, Keith Weeks, and Glynis Byrn were ahead on end 17, but a few high scoring ends left them down by three. It all led to a final result of 56-61 in favour of Budleigh. It was an excellent contest and one that did see three Madeira players being loaned to Budleigh to ensure a full game of rinks of four. On New Year's Day, Madeira players met to exchange news and play a light-hearted game of bowls, nonetheless in a competitive spirit.

The first serious match of the year was a ladies' Foxlands League match against Torbay and two here in Exmouth.

Janine Orchard, away at Torquay, with Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge, and Penny Preece, had a really good game, winning by 30 shots to six. Alas, that fine result was almost cancelled out by the other Madeira team losing by seven shots to 23.

In the home element of the fixture it was also a case of one win and one loss, although, the scores at halfway were almost even, but Sue Hariott's team that included Chris Macaulay, Angela Denner and Jenny Smith, did manage to stay ahead at 20-15, but, overall, the match honours went to Torbay with the final score being 83-72 in their favour.

That all meant four points to Madeira, who remain at the top of the league on points, and on shots counted.

Last, but certainly not least for this first report of 2020, a reminder that new members are always welcomed at Madeira, be the new folk experienced or new bowlers, and details can be found by phoning membership secretary David Tucker on 01395 266310 or calling in to the club coaching sessions which are held each Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm during the winter indoor season.

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Most Read

VIDEO: Moment vandal RIDES fake dinosaur in Exmouth before second model is pulled apart

Vandals struck Exmouth's dino trail - just a week into the new year. Picture: Exmouthcam / Leyann Meldrum

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wilmott and Langston Justice tries in Exmouth 2nd XV Cully success

Exmouth 2nd XV players in a huddle during their game at Cullompton. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Madeira ladies start year with narrow Foxlands defeat to Torbay

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

French goal completes thrilling win for Exmouth United Under-11s

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Murray wins in first East Devon medal of 2020

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Bennett stars as Exmouth Town Under-18s make Devon Cup progress

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists