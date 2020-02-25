Madeira ladies see off Sidmouth to book Lacemakers Top Club competition final berth

Dee Williams in action for Madeira. Picture; MBC Archant

There was success for Madeira ladies in national competitions last week, writes Jean Healey.

Sue Harriot in action for Madeira. Picture MBC Sue Harriot in action for Madeira. Picture MBC

In the prestigious national area semi-finals of the ladies Over-60s' singles competition, Janine Orchard beat Yvonne Williams of Honiton 21-18 and will now play Barbara Bellamy in the area final in a match to be played on a neutral green.

Meanwhile, in the national Over-50s ladies triples area semi-finals and playing in a neutral green, Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard played against an Isca team that they defeated 23-14 and the trio will now play Newquay in the area final which will again be played on a neutral green. The ladies also had success in the Lacemakers Top Club competition which had paired them against Sidmouth in a contest played at Honiton.

In this competition the outcome is determined by the results across five disciplines. In the two-wood singles, Penny Preece fought well, but had to concede defeat at 10-14 after 20 ends.

However, in the four-wood singles, Sue Harriott met Jane Paynton for an even match until Sue pulled ahead after 15 ends at 14-11, then 19-15 after 20 ends and finished nicely with three woods close to the jack to finish 22-15.

Meanwhile, in the pairs, Jan Roberts and Catherine King had a comprehensive win at 25-9, even though this was against Sidmouth's strong player, Jill Bishop.

With a third discipline needed to win overall, the triples of Dee Williams, Nicky Fiddimore and skip Janine Orchard stayed steady to stay ahead at 15 ends at 12-10 and the 17th end was won in fine style by the lead Dee Williams having three bowls on the jack, which were scattered by Sidmouth right to the back of the rink, where Janine coolly put one close then took the jack into the ditch to score three!

Their final win at 18-10 meant that Madeira had won the round by three games to two - the rink of four, Janet Grundy, Myra Furminger, Dee Norman and Joy Penberthy conceded on the 19th end (although only by three shots). Madeira therefore go through to the final at Honiton with that match set to be played on March 22.