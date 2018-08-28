Madeira ladies see off Plymouth in Lacemakers Topclub competition

Madeira bowlers who took part in the Toorak weekend. Picture CAROL SMITH

In representative matches over the past week, Madeira ladies met Budleigh in the Lane Trophy, winning on both rinks at home, but losing the two away matches by larger margins than the home wins produced and so lost the tie overall, writes Jean Healey.



In the home element of the fixture the triple of Jean Rainton, Freda Relph and Fay Hughes, won 17-12 and the trio of Ann Doidge, Lyn Hambly and Myra Furminger, won 22-14. It all left Budleigh taking the match and the six points.

The following day, taking on Honiton in the Foxlands League at home, Catherine King’s team, which included Jan Roberts, Janet Grundy and Jean Rainton, won well as did Sue Harriott’s team, which included Chris Macaulay, Penny Preece and De Norman, staying ahead in a tough game.

Away at Honiton, Janine Orchard’s team also won well, and the only losing rink was one that fell by just two shots and so it all meant an overall score of 90 shots to 58 in favour of Madeira, who banked eight points for their efforts.

On Saturday, Madeira men played Budleigh in the Devon Top Club, winning by three matches to two which puts them through to the semi-finals.

The Madeira overall success was gained thanks to success in the two-wood singles, pairs and triples while Budleigh enjoyed the better of the four-wood singles and the rink of four.

During what was a busy weekend for the club, the ladies expected a tough match against Plymouth, who were last year’s winners of the Lacemakers Top Club. However, as things transpired it was Madeira who proved to be the most powerful of the two teams. Indeed such was their dominance that Madeira only lost the two-wood singles and won all the other matches.

Away at Plymouth, Sue Harriott and Chris Macaulay won the pairs, 23-17, and the rink of four, Jill Perrin, Jennie Charles, Angela Denner and Jean Rainton, won well at 23-11.

At home, Janine Orchard won the four-wood singles, 23-17, and the triples of Jan Roberts, Joy Penberthy, Catherine King, won 17-15.

In National Over-50s Triples, Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard beat a Sidmouth team 18-10 at Sidmouth to continue through to the next round.

In a more relaxed friendly match against Topsham, all three rinks won, with Janet Grundy, captain Margaret Humphrey, David Bagnall and Bob Finch winning handsomely.

Even more relaxed matches were played the same weekend when 34 members went for a bowling holiday at TLH Leisure Resort in the Toorak hotel in Torquay.

Two matches each, of two hours’ duration, were played on each of the three days against either the visiting touring team Stratton Churchway (Swindon) or local teams from Totnes, Abbrook Park, Dartmouth, and Torquay Victoria.

With swimming in the indoor pool, walks on the seafront, some shopping, evening entertainment and a final quiz night, it really was a very enjoyable winter break. Many thanks go to Penny Preece and Janet Grundy for their organisation and constant good humour to ensure that a special time was had by all.