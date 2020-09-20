Madeira ladies say ‘Au revoir’ to the most enjoyable Ripples League

Action from the Madeira Ripples League. Picture JUDE LATTA Archant

Madeira Ladies said ‘Au revoir’ to their final Ripples League meeting of the 2020 outdoor season, writes Jude Latta.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bowlers who took part in what proved to be a most enjoyable Ripples League at Madeira. Picture; JUDE LATTA Bowlers who took part in what proved to be a most enjoyable Ripples League at Madeira. Picture; JUDE LATTA

What was clear throughout the playing of this competition was that everyone had enjoyed the chance to play competitively rather than simply playing roll-ups.

The emphasis was on it being a friendly league, to the extent that players would swap teams for a match if another lady was unable to play.

So, there was no winning or losing team. We had played in lovely weather against the beautiful backdrop of the Madeira Gardens; Joy Penberthy has worked throughout the season keeping the gardens up to their usual high standard.

As much as the ladies had enjoyed the Ripples League (each team put out a triple and a pair each week) they all said that they hoped that everything would be back to normal for the 2021 outdoor season, one we all hope will eb played out without the continuing shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic hanging over it.