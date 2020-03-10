Advanced search

Madeira ladies quartet of Jan, Janet, Joy and skip Catherine crowned Devon champions

PUBLISHED: 13:15 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 10 March 2020

Madeira quartet after the Devon Fours finals success. Picture JEAN HEALEY

Madeira was well represented in the DCLIBA County Finals that were held at the Mid Devon club at Tiverton at the weekend, writes Jean Healey.

The Madeira trio that have been crowned County Triples champions for 202 (left to right) Jan Roberts, Janine Orchard, Catherine King, Picture: JEAN HEALEYThe Madeira trio that have been crowned County Triples champions for 202 (left to right) Jan Roberts, Janine Orchard, Catherine King, Picture: JEAN HEALEY

Jan Roberts, Catherine King and skip Janine Orchard completed their successful run by winning 20-10 over an Isca triples.

Sue Harriott played in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions from the previous season against Yvonne Rayner from Honiton and successfully went through to the final in the afternoon, but remained as runner-up to Sue Bywaters of Torbay.

The next day Jan Roberts played again with Janet Grundy, Joy Penberthy and Skip Catherine King, for an excellent win against Plymouth, who conceded on the 14th end to Madeira's superior score of 23-4. Warm congratulations are due to our Devon champions.

In other news, three ladies triples travelled across to Honiton where only one enjoyed success.

Jean Healey, Carolyn Parker, and Penny Preece were scoring well before losing a five on the last end on their way to an 18-12 success,

As Madeira arrived one player short, Honiton kindly found an extra player for the match to go ahead and were happy to win the match overall at Honiton 50, Madeira 45.

