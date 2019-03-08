Madeira ladies net fine Foxlands victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira's first friendly match of the week was against Taunton Vivary Park who proved to be worthy opponents, winning on two rinks, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, Bob Finch and his team, Dee Williams, Susie Roughton, Ian Munro, won by a margin of 261-45.

Next up a meeting with local rivals Budleigh for the men and Madeira managed to win on all three rinks with an overall score of 63-46.

The top rink honours went to Mike Holmes, John Hopkins, Brian Poulter, and skip Ian Munro, with a shot difference of eight.

The following day, in a mixed match at home against Mid Devon (Tiverton), skip Ray Parker, Alan Porter, Janet Allen, and Margaret Humphrey won by the narrowest of margins of one shot, sealing a 19-18 success on the final end! Lin Halpin's team almost made it in a close game, but were defeated in the last three ends and overall Madeira lost by 58 shots to 49.

Madeira ladies were in action against a strong Honiton team that won on all three rinks, this despite Lin Halpin's team of herself, Brenda Marks, Fay Hughes, and captain Penny Preece, fighting back to lose by only two on the middle rink.

In a final friendly against Budleigh there were mixed results for the ladies, who also loaned three extra players to the opposition.

There was a win for Sandie Cox, Glynis Byrn, Nancy Lear, and Mary Ann Dowrick, a draw for Jenny Smith, Caroline Parker, Di Cantor and Jenny Charles, and a winning final result of 53-48 for Madeira after an enjoyable afternoon of bowls.

The competitive representative games have now started and, in the ladies' Foxlands League Madeira met Mid Devon with two rinks at home and two rinks in Tiverton.

Both home teams won well; Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith and Deirdre Norman, winning 33-9, while Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles, Nicky Fiddimore, winning 33-10, with both teams picking up a 'seven' along the way!

Away at Tiverton Catherine King, Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge, and Penny Preece, also had a good win, and the other rink was unlucky to lose by just one shot. It all made for a good start to the league campaign with eight points banked!

The men then played their first Interclub game against South Hams with a similar format to the one the ladies played - two home rinks and two away.

Both home teams enjoyed success with the one of Terry Reardon, Mike Gorman, Jim Bradford, and Andy Lock, scoring 31-11.

In the away matches one rink lost, but the winning rink of Mark Perrott, Noel Pond, Graham Clarkson and Colin Hughes, had a good win at 35-8, so Madeira men had a good start to the season as well.