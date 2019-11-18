Madeira ladies march on in two major competitions and then make Yetton Plate progress

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira ladies had a really good week in three competitions, taking the full 10 points each in the Lane Trophy and Foxlands, and going through to the next round of the Yetton Plate, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both home teams playing against Sidmouth in the Lane won comfortably. There was a 19-14 success for Lin Halpin, Myra Furminger and Glynis Byrn, while Val Allam, Hilary Bird and Lyn Hambly, won 2-11.

Away at Sidmouth both triples teams won with Angela Denner, Jean Healey and Margeret Humphrey enjoying a 24-12 success while Jean Rainton Di Cantor and Fay Hughes had a really close game which needed a perfect shot by skip Jean to ensure a hard fought win at 21-14.

The following day two rinks travelled to South Hams to contest a Foxlands League encounter where both teams had a bad first half with one rink being 12-0 down after five ends and the other trailed 14-2 at end 10!

However, Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith and De Norman suddenly took over the lead by the 18th end, and, a six on the final end ensured victory at 28-18.

Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles, Nicky Fiddimore also pulled up with big scores to finally win 25-20.

The home teams were cheered to hear about these scores and both rinks had good wins.

Catherine King's team, Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge, Penny Preece, were ahead all the way, winning 34-7, and Joy Penberthy, Janet Grundy, Carol Hyett, Sandie Cox, also had a steady game to win 22-11.

Having lost a close game earlier in the Yetton Trophy, the ladies met Newquay in the Yetton Plate, when they had to win by the total score over four rinks, with two at home and two away, making the long journey to Cornwall.

Two of the teams lost, but only by three shots and five shots respectively and, with the other two rinks both winning by six there was an overall margin of victory of four shots with Madeira winning 77-73 to make safe passage into the next round. This represents a good team effort as all players had to be aware of the importance of each score throughout their matches.

In the friendly home matches, Madeira continued their winning streak, first in a mixed match against Dawlish when all rinks had high scores, with Joy Penberthy, Margaret Mahon, Keith Weeks and Geoff Furminger not giving much away to win 30-12. Wins on the other two rinks added up to an overall 85-40 success.

The men's match against Somerset-based Winscombe, who also visit Exmouth for an outdoor match during the summer, was a ,much closer affair with one Madeira team making a recovery from quite a deficit to only lose by two while Bob Finch and his team of Mike Norman, Keith Weeks and Graham Cottey, needing the two on the last end to just win by one!

Chris Price, John Flitney, Jim Minto, and Roger Williams, were well down at 7-15 by end 11, but then picked up to go ahead and win 24-19, giving a close overall win of 65-61.