Madeira ladies in superb Lane Trophy win over Torquay United

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira bowlers enjoyed a superb success when they entertained Torquay United in a Lane Trophy League match, writes Jean Healey.

In the home element of the fixture, the triple of Val Allam, Carol Hyett and Gloria Taylor had a very decisive win over Torquay United at 25-14, having scored an eight on only the fifth end.

Captain Margaret Humphrey, unusually playing as skip, teamed up with Freda Relph and Fay Hughes and they won 14-10.

However, the away teams did not fare so well, although losing by only three and five, the margin of the home success meant an overall six points banked for Madeira.

In friendly action, three men’s triples met Mid Devon, winning well on all three rinks.

Bob Finch, David Bagnall and Alan Porter were ahead all the way, competing with Mark Perrott, Chris Reed and Alan Halpin for the highest scores – the best shot difference went to Bob at 33-5.

A mixed triples match against Isca had two winning rinks with Roger Brown, Jenny Charles, Margaret Mahon only conceding six ends and then scoring in multiples on most of the others. The overall score was 57-40.

Three men’s rinks met a DCIBA Vice Presidents’ team from various clubs around Devon.

Two of the Madeira rinks won with Ian Munro, Geoff Furminger, David Hitt, and Dave Mansell winning 20-12 and Roger William’s team, 22-17. The other team went down to a high score against, resulting in an overall loss 60 shots to 70.

In another mixed match against Honiton there was only one winning rink.

Dee Norman, Dave Mansell, Glyis Byrn and Brian Poulter won 18-14 having been ahead all the way. Geoff Furminger, Joan Mansell, Mike Holmes and Janet Grundy had a close match only losing on the last three ends and there was a final score of 48-59.

A ladies’ triples went to Torbay but lost on all three rinks, although not helped by difficulties of the opposition in fielding a full team – never mind, all good practice.

Another ladies’ triples was at home against Sidmouth, usually a strong team.

Sandie Cox’s team held on for a draw, and one team lost on the last few ends, but Joy Penberthy, Val Allam and Margaret Mahon had a magnificent win 33-7, resulting in an overall score of 59-39.

In a more ‘relaxed’ match, a ladies’ captain’s team played a men’s captain’s team in sets of nine ends, but the men were not so relaxed as the ladies only won one set over all three rinks - maybe next time!

Lastly, the men completed their final match in the Interclub League with a good win against Kingsley from North Devon. The format of this competition is two rinks home and two away and Madeira enjoyed success on three rinks, losing just the one.

It all led to an overall 84-56 victory and the win gave the team a most valuable 12 points which ensures they will play again in Division One next season.