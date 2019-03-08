Madeira ladies in superb form as they bank all 10 points in Foxlands win over Plymouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira ladies had an excellent win in the Foxlands league against Plymouth, winning on all four rinks with both home and both away rinks being successful, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The away teams of Sue Harriott with Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith, and De Norman won comfortably at 25-7, whilst Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jennie Charles, and Nicky Fiddimore had a steady game staying ahead from the start ending up with a 24-12 success.

In the home element of the fixture, Joy Penberthy with Janet Grundy, Carol Hyett, Sandie Cox, all played well and were holding a 20-0 lead by the eighth end! They continued to dominate proceedings and eventually closed out a 34-13 win.

Meanwhile, Jean Rainton with Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge and Penny Preece also stayed ahead in their contest, ultimately closing out a 22-16 win, and so everybody involved continued to further the team cause as Madeira won 105-48, banking all 10 points for their considerable efforts.

Friendly matches in the indoor season began again and a men's triple were in action against Exeter-based Isca (Exeter).

A 26-10 rink loss was cancelled out by Bob Finch, Leighton Burston and Roger Brown, who won 21-8, and the third triple of Dave Moody, Graham Cottey and Andy Lock won 18-11, which gave a close overall 49-45 success for Madeira.

A mixed game against Newton Abbot was an even closer affair with honours ending even at 50-all over the three rinks with one of them lost, one of them won and one of them drawn.

The winning rink was the one of David Bagnall with Janet Grundy, Jean Rainton and Margaret Humphrey, who enjoyed a 22-18 success.

The two ladies' rinks playing at Budleigh did not fare so well, losing on both rinks to an overall score 23-34.

Against Plymouth Civil Service the three mixed teams were more successful, despite losing heavily on one rink.

David Mears with Sylvia Cook, Dee Williams and Penny Preece stayed ahead the whole game, winning 25-9, and, with Ronnie Cook, Eileen Burston, J Minto and Sue Lampey also winning 23-15, the deficit was reduced to a final score of plus five with Madeira taking the match honours with a 61-56 final score.

Another ladies' triples match away at Sidmouth also had mixed fortunes with one rink losing, but Janine Orchard, Janet Grundy and Di Cantor had the best score 29-8, and Joy Penberthy, Jan Worsfold and renda Marks had a close match, but, with nine scored across the last four ends, they finished at 21-15, and the overall result was 57-38 to Madeira.

Last, but certainly not least, Madeira men welcomed the Devon County Indoor Bowling Association (DCIBA) for bowls and a full tea of 'ploughman's' and cake.

DCIBA bowlers come from different clubs across the county, but were well beaten by Madeira on all three rinks, the highest scoring rink being Skip Ken Roberts, Trevor Morrish, Brian Poulter and Vic Doidge at 24-9.

The final score was one of 76-40 in favour of Madeira.

If you would like to know more about indoor bowling at Madeira, contact David Tucker, the membership secretary, on 01395 266310, or come to meet the coaching team on Fridays (4.30pm to 6pm), when all are welcome to give bowling a try.