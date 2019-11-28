Madeira ladies impress in Foxlands League win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira bowlers were busy over the past week, writes Jean Healey.

There was a friendly match against Honiton which saw an overpowering win by Leighton Burston, Joan Mansell, Susie Roughton and Jim Minto at 32-14 and that played a big part in an overall 66-60 success.

The other two rinks both lost by six shots, in each case, despite being level at the halfway mark.

Next day, in a men's match against Budleigh that was a mixture of triples and fours, the team of Leighton Burston, Derek Dommett, Roger Davies and Chris Price were the only winning rink, bagging a 17-13 victory.

Their fine win could not affect the overall score though, as Budleigh took the overall honours, 50-47.

In a mixed triples meeting with Topsham, Madeira bowlers enjoyed wins on two rinks with the best being an 18-9 success for Chris Reed, Hilary Bird and Brian Poulter.

Vic Doidge, Alan Porter, and Glynis Byrn were level pegging until end 14 when they took seven and, from there, remained ahead to finally win 19-13.

The final score, however, was one of 46-45 in favour of Topsham.

Madeira ladies were in Lane Trophy action against North Devon.

The format for this competition is two rinks at home and two away and, in this particular encounter, Barnstaple proved stronger all round, winning all four matches, though there was a fine effort by the rink of Jean Rainton, Fay Hughes and Diana Cantor, who managed to be level at 15 all on the 15th end before eventually succumbing to a 22-15 defeat.

Then very next day there was a Foxlands League meeting with Sidmouth wins across the board. In the home element of the match, there was a comprehensive 38-11 win for Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles and Nicky Fiddimore while the rink of Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith and Dee Norman won 29-13.

The two away rinks also enjoyed success, winning 26-20 and 20-13 respectively, which all helped Madeira to be able to bank the full 10 points from the fixture.

Madeira ladies were also in action in the Masons Over-60s, which is a knockout competition. There were two teams in action with Madeira A taking on Budleigh and Madeira B up against Exeter-based Isca.

Both teams were tasked with contesting one rink at home and one rink away.

Madeira A won easily against Budleigh, enjoying success on both rinks, winning 54-15 and so will go through to the next round in December.

However, Madeira B found Isca B a stronger team, although the home team of Sandie Cox, Myra Furminger, Jean Healey and Jenny Smith had a close match until the 12th end when a holding of four shots was knocked away to go three down and Isca pulled away in the last few ends.

Isca B will now meet Madeira A in the next round.

Madeira men were defeated in the Interclub match against Exonia, when several England international players showed their strength for Exonia, who won on all four rinks.

Sadly, the knockout Top Club of singles, pairs, triples and fours against Torbay had the same result, so on to the next battle with hope and resolve.