Madeira ladies enjoy winning visit to Dawlish

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In a friendly match against three men's triples from Axminster there was only one winning rink when Leighton Burston, Graham Cottey, Vic Doidge, stayed ahead to win 16-10, but the losses in the other two rinks gave an overall win to the visitors.

Torbay were the next visitors and arrived with three mixed rinks. Madeira won well on two of the rinks and suffered a narrow three shot defeat on the other.

Leighton Burston again skipped the highest winning rink at 22-16 with Margaret Mahon, Angela Bolt and Roger Brown.

Chris Reed, Dee Williams, Eileen Burston, Gordon Medlock had a very close game, being one down with two ends to go.

As they then took a four and a two to see them to a 19-14 win which meant the overall match score was a close 55-47 to Madeira.

The ladies then took three rinks to play at Dawlish and won well overall. Jenny Smith, Eileen Burston, Lyn Hambly, Myra Furminger, had a slow first half but levelled at the 13th end and rapidly went on to overtake to win 27-16.

Val Allam, Fay Hughes, Glynis Byrn, Penny Preece also had a close game, being well ahead in the first half, but suddenly dropping five and were only winning by one, going into the final end, when they did score to see the final score of 19-16.

As the other rink only just lost by two the final score was 62-50 for Madeira. On the same day there was a mixed home match against a mixed team from Bridport, Dorset. David Bagnall, Sylvia Cook, Myra Furminger, Gordon Medlock, played well throughout to win 23-10.

Vic Doidge, Janet Grundy, Lyn Hambly, Geoff Furminger were 10 all after 12 ends, but then gave little away to finally win at 19-11.

The other rink of Joan Mansell, Tony Wiseman, Jim Minto, Penny Preece, were well ahead, but by end 15 were one down at 16-17.

However, they responded to pressure, played well, and won 24-17, giving Madeira a win on all three rinks at 66-38.

Then the men took three triples to Exonia where only one rink was successful. Dave Moody, Mike Norman, David Mansell, stayed ahead for the whole game finally winning 24-11. This was followed by men's triples playing Honiton at Madeira where they won two rinks out of the three that were played.

Leighton Burston again had the highest winning rink with Jim Minto and Roger Taylor recording a good victory at 21-8.

Dave Moody, Roger Brown, Keith James, also won after a close game, when their opponents almost caught up by end 16 but a final score of 4 held them at bay to a final 17-12 win.

As the other triple only lost by three, the final match score was 52-37 to Madeira.