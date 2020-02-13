Advanced search

Madeira ladies enjoy clean sweep success in Lacemakers Top Club meeting with Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 11:09 13 February 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Last weekend Madeira ladies played Budleigh in the Devon County Lacemakers Top Club knockout competition and managed a clean sweep over the five different disciplines, writes Jean Healey.

The four-wood singles, played at Budleigh, was won by Sue Harriott, 21-11, and the two wood was contested at home and won by Penny Preece on a nail-biting single shot at 15-14.

When the triples of Dee Williams, Nicky Fiddimore, Janine Orchard won 19-11, the match was over, although the pairs of Jan Roberts and Catherine King were well ahead at 26-10 and the fours of Joy Penberthy, Janet Grundy, Myra Furminger, and Dee Norman was also in line to win, holding a 19-11 advantage. That sees Madeira into the semi-finals where they will be in action at Honiton at the end of the month.

Devon County Ladies Indoor Bowls Association semi-finals were held at Honiton and Isca where Madeira ladies were well represented.

Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard played in the County Triples at Honiton. Jan Roberts and Catherine King played in the Pairs, also at Honiton.

On Sunday Jan Roberts, Janet Grundy, Joy Penberthy, Catherine King played in the County Fours at Isca, and Penny Preece and Jean Rainton played in the County Pairs.

