Madeira ladies edge out Honiton in Foxlands League close encounter

PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 January 2020

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

As so many matches have been cancelled this season, usually by default of visiting clubs finding it difficult to field enough players, the selection panel of captains and vice-captains decided to have an extra internal triples match for members to enjoy and to hone their bowling skills, writes Jean Healey.

Ann Maloney, David Mansell, and Sandie Cox ramped up the shots showing their opponents no mercy to win 30-6. Myra and Geoff Furminger played together with Roy Lemin in their team and won convincingly at 25-15, although Dave Moody, Penny Preece and Phil Thompson tried hard to catch up in the second half.

The third rink had Jenny Smith, Mike Norman and John Hopkins well ahead on 21-7 at 16 ends, but a five and a four then brought opponents Vic Doidge, Pat Harris, Danny Doran up to a respectable score of 16-21.

In the ladies' Foxlands League, Madeira met Honiton, two rinks at home and two rinks away, and although both home rinks lost it was only by a six and a narrow three.

The away rink of Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith, Dee Norman stayed ahead until the 18th end when Honiton gradually crept up finishing with a flourish of four on the 20th end and although Madeira regained two on the last end the final result was 20-23. However, because of the big shot difference by Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles, Lin Halpin at 27-12 and two points for the winning rink, the unusual result was an overall result of 79-78 to Madeira for an extra two points, despite losing on three rinks.

In County competitions, Madeira ladies will be well represented in County semi-finals in February.

The section final in triples was an all-Madeira battle with Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard winning 16-11 against sisters Chris Macaulay, Nicky Fiddimore and Sue Harriott.

Jan Roberts, Janet Grundy, Joy Penberthy and Catherine King also won by 22-10 in the fours of the section final versus Isca on the neutral green at Honiton.

As Jean Rainton with Penny Preece won the pairs section final 24-22 on the neutral green at Sidmouth against Honiton players Chris Barradell and Di Morley, Madeira can wish all of them good fortune in the County semi-finals and hopefully finals in February.

In the National Pairs competition Catherine King and Jan Roberts did well to beat strong young National players Cassidy Lenton and Harriett Stevens, and theiraArea semi-final will be against England players Sophie Tolchard and Nicole Rogers at Mid Devon at the end of January.

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Plans for 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth slammed by town leaders

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Homeless drug user stole student's laptop and purse in sneak raid

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

