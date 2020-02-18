Madeira ladies' bag Foxlands success with impressive show against Dawlish

Madeira men during their Interclub meeting with Plymouth. Picture:MADEIRA BC Archant

In the Foxlands ladies' league, Madeira met Dawlish and won handsomely on all four rinks, both at home and away, writes Jean Healey.

The overall score was an impressive one of 130 shots to 35, which meant that Madeira banked a full house of 10 points for their efforts.

The home team of Sue Harriott, Myra Furminger, Jenny Smith, Dee Norman were ahead all the way only allowing their opponents to take 10 shots whilst scoring multiples each end to reach a high score of 41-10. Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles and Nicky Fiddimore, got off to a strong start to be 16-1 ahead after seven ends, and they stayed on the front foot right through to the end, by which time they had secured a 26-9 score. The away teams at Dawlish also showed strength with Catherine King, Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge and Penny Preece winning 31-10, and Joy Penberthy, Janet Grundy, Angela Denner and Sandie Cox taking the honours in their meeting to the tune of a 32-6 final score. With only one more game to play and well in the lead, the teams final position will be decided following the last match of their campaign which is against an Isca side that currently sit second with the game being played on March 12.

In the men's Interclub against Plymouth B, the two home teams played well to win on both rinks. Bill Davis, Terry Reardon, Graham Clarkson, and Roy Lemin, the latter playing in his first representative match, had a good win at 26-13.

Bob Walker, Jim Bradford, Nick Cole and Chris Reed won 18-13 which all means that the two rinks banked much-needed points in this competition.